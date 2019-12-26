Weather
Thursday, December 26, 2019

News

Breaking News

Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

Top story: Shoppers rejoice at Sunday trading announcement

By Cassandra Tanti - December 26, 2019

Sunday trading will now be available in Monaco throughout the busiest months of the year, after the National Council and the Government were able to come to an agreement on the details.

Retail stores now have the freedom to open on any Sunday that they wish, provided they do not exceed 30 Sundays within the year.

The government of Monaco had initially aimed to rezone the Principality as part of the Sunday trading bill and introduce the possibility of opening 25 Sundays per year in the Monte Carlo district, while the rest of the Principality would open for nine Sundays of the year.

“We managed, after long debates, to reach an agreement with the Monaco Government, which wanted to create two zones and limit the number of Sundays according to the districts, which was unfair and incomprehensible for consumers,” said Council President Stéphane Valeri. “The voted text is balanced and is a big step forward for consumers, employees and traders who want it.”

Just as employers will have the freedom to choose whether or not to open, employees will also be free to accept or reject the option of working on a Sunday, which will be paid accordingly.

The move has been welcomed by Councilor Christophe Robino, author of the bill. “The law we voted is satisfactory. It protects employees, whose employers’ expenses will be refunded and who will benefit from fair compensation, such as double pay or an extra day of rest.”

The Prince’s Government is now promoting the new trading hours with the launch of an annual summer campaign titled ‘Monaco Sunday Experience’, during which customers can enjoy a “complete and varied offer combining shopping, well-being, gastronomy and culture”.

The trading law amendment will bring Monaco in line with its neighbouring countries.

“This bill will help to maintain the attractiveness of Monaco on a day that benefits foreign competition: French and Italian,” said Councilor Corinne Bertani, responsible for trade and the first signatory of the bill.

It was one of five bills that were voted upon unanimously on 24th June during the public closing session of spring 2019.

Among the others was Bill 982, with amendments to certain provisions relating to the profession of a midwife. The law, which essentially limited the practice to “simple deliveries” and the prescription of examinations and medicines, now allows midwifes to provide preventive gynecological consultations, diagnosis and monitoring of pregnancy, as well as postnatal examination.

This story as originally published on 1 July 2019

(credits Realis/MEB/ Monaco Friends of Israel): l-r Giorgio Gentilli and Franck Biancheri, Vice-President and President of Monaco Friends of Israel; Yuval Elovici, Director of Cybersecurity Research Centre and head of Ben Gurion University’s Telecoms Department; Tamir Prado, President of XM Cyber; Haïm Tomer, Strategic Advisor AWZ HLS Fund; Dominique Riban, Director Monaco Digital Security Agency; Philippe Benzimra, Founder and Treasurer of Monaco Friends of Israel.

Monaco Israel cybersecurity forum

Local News Staff Writer -
Some 120 economic stakeholders and guests attended to hear some top-level speakers on the subject.

Nice airport closed till 6 am Tuesday,...

Local News Staff Writer -
Monaco rain Air traffic at Nice-Côte d’Azur airport has been shut down due to poor weather conditions across the Riviera on Monday. (A major snowfall across the UK has also seen affected flights out of London.) All flights have been cancelled until 6 am Tuesday. For further information, passengers should call the airline directly or contact the airport on 0820 423 333 (€0.12/minute). Alternatively, keep up-to-date with real-time flight status on the airport's website. Météo-France had placed the Alpes-Maritimes department on orange alert for Monday, warning of heavy rainfalls, floods, risk of avalanches and crashing waves, with swells of up to 4 metres, that could close seaside roads. Up to 250mm of rain was expected in the Grasse region, with at least 80mm to 120mm of precipitation accumulating along the Coast. Wind gusts of up to 70 km/h should continue until evening, and thunderstorms are forecasted to hit around 4 pm. The RM 6098 sea road at Cagnes-sur-Mer was closed, as well as the Promenade Reine Astrid (RD 6327) in Menton. Access to Isola via the RM 97 was also closed. The Prefecture of the Alpes-Martimes advised people to stay indoors and especially avoid the sea and sea roads altogether. Christmas markets and other outdoor activities had been cancelled Monday.