Shout out for gently used shoes and accessories  

A British man in his forties lost control of his car on route de la Piscine Saturday night around 10:30 pm. Driving a black Twizzy with Monaco's newest members-only club logo, the Monaco resident struck the safety rail as he headed towards La Rascasse, and flipped his car. He was removed from the vehicle by the Monaco Fire Department in serious condition, and was treated on site before being transferred to Pasteur Hospital in Nice. His injuries are not life threatening. Article first published July 2, 2017.