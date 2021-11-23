Weather
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

News

Shout out for gently used shoes and accessories  

Shout out for gently used shoes and accessories  

By Stephanie Horsman - November 23, 2021

The Monaco Mairie is collecting unwanted shoes and a selection of other everyday accessories to be donated as part of European Waste Reduction Week.  

Sneakers, scarves, hats, gloves and backpacks… these are the items the Town Hall is looking for in their latest round of collections, that not only go toward reducing the amount of landfill but also benefits a worthy cause.  

Marjorie Crovetto, Deputy Mayor in charge of the Living Environment, Environment and Sustainable Development, has been organising similar events since 2018 with the Mairie and Monaco Durable Development (MC2D) as part of their ongoing operation ‘Monaco Against Waste’ (MEG).

This year, as part of European Waste Reduction Week, the efforts continue with a collection of sneakers, backpacks and cold weather accessories, just in time for the winter. The donations will then be dispersed by local association Semeurs d’Espoir Monaco.

MEG operations take place throughout the year and collect a variety of items. In this case, it is shoes and accessories, other times it is small household appliances or clothes. The fight even goes into avoiding food wastage, offering ideas on how to use left-overs in interesting ways.

The collection centre will be set up under the arcades in the Condamine Market on Thursday 25th and Friday 26th November from 9:30am to 12:30pm.

All items must be clean and in good shape. The organisers ask, to reduce confusion, that any shoes handed in be tied together at the laces. Labelled boxes will be set up to deposit each of the different items accordingly.

 

 

Photo source: Mairie de Monaco

 

 

 

November 23, 2021 | Local News

Monaco boosts solar capabilities with new parks

Monaco Renewable Energy has announced the acquisition of five new photovoltaic parks which will cover about 12% of the Principality’s electricity consumption.

0
November 22, 2021 | Local News

SBM to turn Monaco into a ‘Winter Fantasy’ this season

The magic of Christmas is coming to Monaco with SBM's ‘Winter Fantasy’ schedule that includes everything from igloos in Casino Square to Santa at the Hermitage Hotel.

0
November 18, 2021 | Local News

“Plastic is not the problem, humans are the problem”

Zak Johnson is using the blockchain to put traceability into sustainability, allowing people to track plastic from the moment it is deposited to the time it is turned into high-end clothing.

0
November 17, 2021 | Local News

Ocean anchored in Glasgow Climate Pact

After six years of effort spearheaded by the Prince Albert Foundation, the oceans have now been firmly added to the list of ecosystems to protect in the Glasgow Climate Pact.

0

November 23, 2021 | Local News

Monaco boosts solar capabilities with new parks

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco Renewable Energy has announced the acquisition of five new photovoltaic parks which will cover about 12% of the Principality’s electricity consumption.

0
November 23, 2021 | Local News

Incidence rate hits 198 in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

For the second week running, the circulation of Covid-19 in Monaco has doubled. Meanwhile, the EU has just approved the first Covid treatment pill.

0
November 23, 2021 | Local News

Popular restaurants ordered to close for non-compliance

Stephanie Horsman

Seven of Monaco’s most well-known restaurants have been temporarily closed for not adhering to the strict mandatory mask rule for employees.

0
November 23, 2021 | Local News

New French law bans wild animals from circuses

Stephanie Horsman

The French Parliament has just passed a law banning wild animals from circuses. Though a major step, some animal rights activists think the rule doesn’t go far enough.

0
