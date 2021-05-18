Show jumping event returns in July

Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
1 Covid case 17 May, 1 hospitalised, 1 in ICU, 11 home monitored, 2,446 recoveries, 32 deaths, 36 incidence rate, 39% population vaccinated
The Monte-Carlo International Jumping competition will take place this year in early July at Port Hercule, the Equestrian Federation of Monaco has announced.
The Prince's Carabiniers guarding the Palace have adopted a new look for the summer season. But do you know the story behind this long held tradition?
The Monte-Carlo International Jumping competition will take place this year in early July at Port Hercule, the Equestrian Federation of Monaco has announced.
Monaco Telecom's telecommunications concession has been renewed for another 20 years in a show of trust that the company will continue to deliver top-notch service.
Peace and Sport has inaugurated its latest endeavour which will help train 200 peace educators supervising nearly 2,000 children over the next two years.