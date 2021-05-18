Show jumping event returns in July

[caption id="attachment_12103" align="alignleft" width="350"]Photo; Chris Govias[/caption] Diana Krall, the Canadian jazz singer, will be performing in Monaco in October, SBM has announced. The three-time Grammy Award-winner released her latest album - Wallflowers - in February 2015, containing very personal reinterpretations of California Dreamin' by The Mamas & the Papas and Elton John’s Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word. After performing at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival in July 2003, Diana Krall once again performed at the Opéra Garnier as part of the Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival 2012. It was at the Monaco Red Cross Gala in 2014 that the singer and pianist took the stage at the Salle des Etoiles and interpreted her album Glad Rag Doll. Tickets for the performance at the Salle des Etoiles start at €100.