Sign up for Forest Day Hike in the hills above Monaco

To celebrate International Day of the Forests, a special hike is being organised on 18th March departing Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and reaching Mont-Gros, taking in the breathtaking view of Monaco and the Mediterranean.

The Office National des Forêts (ONF), in partnership with the Principality of Monaco and the municipality of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, is organising the free event a few days ahead of the official International Day of the Forests on 21st March.

The hike on Saturday 18th March will be based on the theme: ‘Good health and well-being’, with the aim of raising awareness among the public on the importance of the forest.

Departing from Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, participants will be able to discover the area’s rich natural and cultural heritage, from the seaside town to its village perched at an altitude of 225 metres, before reaching Mont-Gros via a hiking trail to admire a breathtaking view of the Principality and the Mediterranean.

During this one-and-a-half hour walk, ONF agents will introduce participants to the forest and biodiversity protection actions implemented by its teams, the municipality of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and the Principality of Monaco following the devastating fires in 1986. They can be experienced through interpretive trails, connected walks, panoramic viewpoints and even the installation of an insect hotel.

Activities surrounding food and and health in the forest will also be offered to participants.

To register, please click here.