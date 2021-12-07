Silver Nova: Silversea’s first luxury hybrid cruise ship

Tuesday, December 7, 2021
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco-based Silversea Cruises has announced the name of its first hybrid ship, Silver Nova, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in-port by an impressive 40%.
Photo of Jan Meyer and Roberto Martinoli, source Silversea
As the circulation of Covid among school students continues its upward trend, France’s government has announced the return of some restrictions.
Monaco Foundry has just announced that British billionaire entrepreneur Jim Mellon will be investing in the company to take it to the next level.
The Princely family has officially opened Monaco’s Christmas Village and this year, get ready to encounter puffins, the Niagara Falls and immeasurable wilderness as the Port takes on a Canada theme.