Silversea wins award for sustainability

Wednesday, October 21, 2020
News
3 new cases of Covid-19 on 20 Oct. brings total to 271: 10 hospitalised - 1 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 residents, 38 home monitored, 227 healed, 1 resident death
Monaco-based ultra-luxury cruise line Silversea Cruises has been awarded the 2020 Seatrade Cruise Award for Sustainability.
The award recognises the recipient for having shown that it put sustainability, both socially and environmentally, at the forefront of its business operations over the past 12 months. The winner was announced on 6th October during the Seatrade Cruise Virtual event, and was determined by an independent panel of 14 experts from across the international cruise community.
The company was recognised for its pioneering Silversea Fund for the Galapagos, which is among a number of Silversea efforts aimed at enriching the communities and landscapes visited by its ships.
“Seatrade’s Sustainability Award is an important recognition of our efforts to protect the natural environment and wildlife of the Galapagos through education and building relationships with the local communities. We are truly delighted to receive this award,” said Fernando Delgado, Vice President and General Manager of Silversea Cruises Ecuador.
Silversea fund for the Galapagos
Established in partnership with the Galapagos Conservancy – the only U.S.-based organisation focused exclusively on protecting the Galapagos’ unique ecosystems and biological integrity – the Silversea Fund for the Galapagos educates and supports the archipelago’s local communities by financing projects related to youth empowerment, education and training, and science, technology and conservation. The fund welcomes both formal and grassroots project proposals from the Galapagos’ four inhabited islands: San Cristóbal, Santa Cruz, Isabela, and Floreana.
Donate to the Silversea Fund for the Galapagos: https://galapagos.bsd.net/page/contribute/silversea
Photo: courtesy Silversea Cruises
In the lead up to the June 2022 memorial of his death, the Albert 1er Monaco Committee has launched the next round of commemorations to honour the Prince and his legacy.
Four new ambassadors have presented their Letters of Credence to HSH Prince Albert and have been officially welcomed by the Monaco government.
A rented yacht recently-arrived from Italy caught fire spectacularly off the Nice-Côte d'Azur airport on Thursday, August 17.
At about 2 pm in the afternoon the crew of "If Only", a 39-metre yacht with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, alerted the French authorities. Maritime police boats from Nice, Cagnes-sur-Mer and Antibes attended the incident.
A total of 15 people on board the boat were rescued, including four crew. During the fire, a large plume of smoke was visible from the beaches and from aircraft taking off from and landing at Nice Airport. The yacht was within five miles of the coast when the fire broke out. The cause to the blaze is under investigation.
Built by Dutch-based Feadship in 1974 as Wallanka, the yacht was later renamed to If Only.