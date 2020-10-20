Weather
Monaco Life

Silversea wins award for sustainability

By Cassandra Tanti - October 20, 2020

Monaco-based ultra-luxury cruise line Silversea Cruises has been awarded the 2020 Seatrade Cruise Award for Sustainability.

The award recognises the recipient for having shown that it put sustainability, both socially and environmentally, at the forefront of its business operations over the past 12 months. The winner was announced on 6th October during the Seatrade Cruise Virtual event, and was determined by an independent panel of 14 experts from across the international cruise community.

The company was recognised for its pioneering Silversea Fund for the Galapagos, which is among a number of Silversea efforts aimed at enriching the communities and landscapes visited by its ships.

“Seatrade’s Sustainability Award is an important recognition of our efforts to protect the natural environment and wildlife of the Galapagos through education and building relationships with the local communities. We are truly delighted to receive this award,” said Fernando Delgado, Vice President and General Manager of Silversea Cruises Ecuador.

Silversea fund for the Galapagos

Established in partnership with the Galapagos Conservancy – the only U.S.-based organisation focused exclusively on protecting the Galapagos’ unique ecosystems and biological integrity – the Silversea Fund for the Galapagos educates and supports the archipelago’s local communities by financing projects related to youth empowerment, education and training, and science, technology and conservation. The fund welcomes both formal and grassroots project proposals from the Galapagos’ four inhabited islands: San Cristóbal, Santa Cruz, Isabela, and Floreana.

 

Donate to the Silversea Fund for the Galapagos: https://galapagos.bsd.net/page/contribute/silversea

 

Photo: courtesy Silversea Cruises

 

 

