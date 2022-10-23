Sir Stelios unites ‘easy’ brands in Monaco

Monaco resident philanthropist and entrepreneur Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has played host to over 100 eager businessmen and women at his philanthropic foundation’s HQ on Quai Antoine 1er.

As part of a rolling series of similar events, the two-day session on 21st and 22nd October was aimed at businesses that currently trade as part of the ‘easy’ family of brands, founded by Sir Stelios in 1995. Typically, these contain ‘easy’ as a prefix to their company name, including easyJet, easyHotel and easyStorage among others.

Sessions included case studies of successful start-ups using the ‘easy’ brand as well as legal advice on protecting the brand from unauthorised use – brand theft and the use of franchising as a means of growing a business. Delegates also heard from Sir Stelios on the latest examples of his philanthropic work in Monaco, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus and the UK.

Photo above source: easyGroup