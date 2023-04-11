Sixth victim of Easter Sunday avalanche found

Rescuers have found another victim of Sunday’s avalanche near Mont Blanc, bringing the total to six. Two guides and four clients were killed in the incident near Chamonix in southeast France.

The avalanche occurred at the Armancette glacier on Easter Sunday, when conditions on the mountain were described as “not particularly alarming” by Dorian Labaeye, president of France’s mountain guide union. Météo France had not issued any weather warning for the region, but a combination of warmth and wind is believed to be behind the disaster, according to local authorities.

It spread across an area of 1.5 kilometres, at an altitude of 3,500 metres. Searchers recovered the bodies of the guides and a couple in their 20s on Sunday, while a 39-year-old woman and a man in his early 40s were found on Monday. They are yet to be formally identified.

Another person suffered slight injuries while eight others who were swept away were unharmed.

Labaeye said that the group impacted was equipped with an avalanche detector, shovels, and probes, which he said “facilitated the work of the rescuers”.

Photo of the glacier taken after Sunday’s deadly avalanche. Source: jpclement38/Twitter/Reuters