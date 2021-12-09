Ski Report: 10-13 December

In our new weekly Ski Report, Monaco Life brings you all of the latest information on skiing conditions at the region’s most popular resorts.

The ski season is off to a roaring start with heavy snowfalls throughout the region. Isola and Limone Piemonte in Italy, in particular, are already seeing high amounts of snow.

Isola 2000 – Nine runs and five ski lifts are currently open at Isola. The resort last received snowfall on Wednesday, and there is currently 60/50 cm of snow cover. There is not expected to be any more snowfall until after the weekend, though temperatures will remain below freezing until Sunday, with lows of -9°C. It is expected to be sunny on Saturday, whilst Sunday may see slightly more cloud cover. The col de la Bonette and la Lombarde roads are closed until the end of the winter season.

Auron – The resort is expected to see two to five centimetres of snow cover on Friday, which will top up the 20cm of snowfall that is already lying. Visibility will therefore be poor on Friday, but this will give way to sunny skies for the rest of the weekend with lows of -8°C, and highs on Sunday of 5°C. In terms of roads, Route de la Tinée, Route de la Bonette, Piste de la Moustière, Piste de Demandols all remain closed.

Les Deux Alpes – There is already 30cm of standing snow with more snow expected to fall on Friday. The snow will give way to a largely sunny weekend with lows of -9°C and highs of 2°C. 23 runs are open at the resort as well as 13 ski lifts.

La Colmiane – There is already 45cm of snow in the high areas with 30cm at lower ground, with another couple of centimetres expected on Friday. The rest of the weekend should be largely sunny with lows of -7°C and highs of 4°C on Sunday. The resort hasn’t reported any road closures and two runs and four ski lifts are open.

Greolieres les Neiges – The resort saw 10cm of fresh snowfall on Wednesday, and another 2cm is expected on Friday. The weekend will be sunny with highs of 9°C and lows of -1°C. There will also be a strong south-easterly wind on Friday, with winds of up to 60 km/h, which will reduce to 30 km/h on Saturday.

Limone Piemonte – There are currently three runs open at the resort and four ski-lifts. Visibility is good. At the highest part of the resort there is already 105cm of snow, with more expected on Friday. The weekend will be largely sunny with lows of -3°C and highs of 7°C. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible due to the collapsed bridge at Tende. Drivers must instead pass through Ventimiglia and the journey from Monaco is currently approximately three hours.

Valberg – The resort has 15cm of fresh snowfall, with another 2cm predicted to fall on Friday. The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs of 5°C and lows of -3°C. There are currently 10 runs open at the resort, but none of the ski-lifts are yet running.

Note: Snow tyres must be worn on the roads up to the ski resorts.

Photo source: Isola 2000