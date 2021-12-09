Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Thursday, December 9, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

37 Covid cases 7 Dec, 8 hospitalised - 2 residents, 2 in ICU, 162 home monitored, 3,766 recoveries, 36 deaths, 409 incidence rate

Ski Report: 10-13 December

Ski Report: 10-13 December

By Luke Entwistle - December 9, 2021

In our new weekly Ski Report, Monaco Life brings you all of the latest information on skiing conditions at the region’s most popular resorts.

The ski season is off to a roaring start with heavy snowfalls throughout the region. Isola and Limone Piemonte in Italy, in particular, are already seeing high amounts of snow.

Isola 2000 – Nine runs and five ski lifts are currently open at Isola. The resort last received snowfall on Wednesday, and there is currently 60/50 cm of snow cover. There is not expected to be any more snowfall until after the weekend, though temperatures will remain below freezing until Sunday, with lows of -9°C. It is expected to be sunny on Saturday, whilst Sunday may see slightly more cloud cover. The col de la Bonette and la Lombarde roads are closed until the end of the winter season.

Auron – The resort is expected to see two to five centimetres of snow cover on Friday, which will top up the 20cm of snowfall that is already lying. Visibility will therefore be poor on Friday, but this will give way to sunny skies for the rest of the weekend with lows of -8°C, and highs on Sunday of 5°C. In terms of roads, Route de la Tinée, Route de la Bonette, Piste de la Moustière, Piste de Demandols all remain closed.

Les Deux Alpes – There is already 30cm of standing snow with more snow expected to fall on Friday. The snow will give way to a largely sunny weekend with lows of -9°C and highs of 2°C. 23 runs are open at the resort as well as 13 ski lifts.

La Colmiane – There is already 45cm of snow in the high areas with 30cm at lower ground, with another couple of centimetres expected on Friday. The rest of the weekend should be largely sunny with lows of -7°C and highs of 4°C on Sunday. The resort hasn’t reported any road closures and two runs and four ski lifts are open.

Greolieres les Neiges – The resort saw 10cm of fresh snowfall on Wednesday, and another 2cm is expected on Friday. The weekend will be sunny with highs of 9°C and lows of -1°C. There will also be a strong south-easterly wind on Friday, with winds of up to 60 km/h, which will reduce to 30 km/h on Saturday.

Limone Piemonte – There are currently three runs open at the resort and four ski-lifts. Visibility is good. At the highest part of the resort there is already 105cm of snow, with more expected on Friday. The weekend will be largely sunny with lows of -3°C and highs of 7°C. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible due to the collapsed bridge at Tende. Drivers must instead pass through Ventimiglia and the journey from Monaco is currently approximately three hours.

Valberg – The resort has 15cm of fresh snowfall, with another 2cm predicted to fall on Friday. The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs of 5°C and lows of -3°C. There are currently 10 runs open at the resort, but none of the ski-lifts are yet running.

 

Note: Snow tyres must be worn on the roads up to the ski resorts.

 

 

Photo source: Isola 2000

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePre-Christmas deals at Braderie de Monaco
Next articleMonaco Experiences: Spa Metropole by Givenchy

Editors pics

December 7, 2021 | Culture

MAC Christmas gala unites ambassadors for magical evening

The Hôtel de Paris came alive with the spirit of Christmas on Saturday night as the Monaco Ambassadors Club, in partnership with Monaco Life, hosted the annual Christmas gala for members and guests.

0
December 7, 2021 | Culture

Karl Lagerfeld fans battle it out in “explosive” Monaco auction

The atmosphere was “electric” at the Karl Lagerfeld estate auction hosted in Monaco this past weekend, where a total of €12 million was realised, far above the pre-sale high estimate of €3 million.

0
December 6, 2021 | Local News

Christmas Market in the Great White North  

The Princely family has officially opened Monaco’s Christmas Village and this year, get ready to encounter puffins, the Niagara Falls and immeasurable wilderness as the Port takes on a Canada theme. 

0
December 3, 2021 | Culture

Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

Inside One Monte-Carlo, the story of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld unfolded in a pre-auction display of his personal possessions. We spoke to Sotheby’s lead auctioneer Pierre Mothes.

0

daily

December 9, 2021 | Culture

Epic title battle set to conclude this weekend

Luke Entwistle

F1 championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go into this weekend’s final round in Abu Dhabi level on points as a classic, often bitter, title battle reaches its denouement.

0
December 9, 2021 | Culture

Possible booster shot delay with new antibody pass

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco will reportedly allow residents with a high antibody count to delay their third booster shot, as part of a new serological pass said to be announced by the government.

0
December 9, 2021 | Culture

Ski Report: 10-13 December

Luke Entwistle

In our new weekly Ski Report, Monaco Life brings you all of the latest information on skiing conditions at the region’s most popular resorts.

0
December 9, 2021 | Culture

Pre-Christmas deals at Braderie de Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Load up on pre-holiday deals at the 24th annual Monaco merchant clearance sale this weekend at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille.

0
MORE STORIES
NMNM

Tom Wesselmann exhibition ‘The Promise of Happiness’...

Local News Staff Writer -
Chris Sharp, curator of the exhibition, collected 25 paintings, drawings and sculptures ￼between dating from 1963 to 1993.

National Council complains to Government about driving...

Local News Staff Writer -
Topmarques2018 In a letter addressed on Friday, April 27, to the Minister of the Interior, Patrice Cellario, the President of the National Council, Stéphane Valeri, and the President of the Environment and Quality of Life Commission, Fabrice Notari, have echoed public worries about the excesses on the public roads seen during Top Marques last weekend. They ask him to take measures in the future to stop a repeat of such events. "While (...) we appreciate the measures taken by the Government to strengthen the legal arsenal related to traffic offences, we can not remain insensitive to the extent of the excesses that occurred, but we note a mismatch between the events that took place and the strategy adopted by the public authorities to deal with them. “Also, we would like to know the arrangements set up before this event, in connection with the organiser or independently. As it is a problem that has been growing for more than three years, it is a question of looking to the future so that the Principality will no longer be a theatre for such events, which are unworthy of the remarkable work done by the Public Security officers throughout the year and represent a severe blow to our image as a safe and peaceful country. “We hope that everything will be implemented in the context of the next edition of this exhibition, so that the quality of life of residents is not impaired and the attractiveness of the Principality is not tainted.” The letter added, “The majority of the National Council places the improvement of the quality of life at the heart of its priorities for the entire Monegasque community.”

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/better-news-on-frances-road-fatalities/