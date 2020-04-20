Weather
15 ° C
15°C
Tuesday, April 21, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 22 cured, 7 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 1 resident death

Slight population decline in Principality in 2019

Slight population decline in Principality in 2019

By Stephanie Horsman - April 20, 2020

As of the end of 2019, the official population of Monaco stood at 38,100 inhabitants, a 0.5% decrease over 2018, representing 200 fewer people.

The small drop in overall population, though, does not change the fact that the Principality is the most densely populated country on the planet with 48,466 people per square mile. As Monaco is less than a square mile, 0.780, it is the second smallest country by area in the world. Only Vatican City is smaller.   

According to the latest figures from IMSEE, the basic facts of the Principality’s people remain largely the same as the previous year. French is still the official language, though other languages are commonly spoken, the most prevalent of which are English, Italian and Occitan. Most residents are Christian, with Catholicism being the top religion.

Fun fact about the Principality is that the native Monegasques represent a minority of the total population. French nationals are the largest ethnic group, making up a quarter of the total.

The Monegasque GDP is the world’s second highest and the country’s unemployment rate is amongst the lowest. Monaco boasts the lowest poverty level in the world, as well as the most billionaires and millionaires per capita. A full 30% of the population are at least millionaires. 

The largest administrative area by population is Monte Carlo. This quartier is home to 15,200 inhabitants. The rest are spread quite evenly amongst the other areas.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLeclerc wins back-to-back Virtual GPs
Next articleEarth Day attracting big names for 50th anniversary

Editors pics

April 10, 2020 | Local News

Lockdown extended for another three weeks

Prince Albert has ordered confinement measures in Monaco to be extended until 3rd May. Police patrols will also be increased this Easter weekend to ensure people are complying with the rules.

0
March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0
March 24, 2020 | Local News

Chloroquine approved at CHPG, banned in pharmacies

Chloroquine is being used “under very close medical supervision” in Monaco, the government has revealed. Meanwhile, pharmacies are banned from selling the drug amid concern over self-medication.

0

daily

April 20, 2020 | Local News

Slight population decline in Principality in 2019

Stephanie Horsman

As of the end of 2019, the official population of Monaco stood at 38,100 inhabitants, a 0.5% decrease over 2018, representing 200 fewer people.

0
April 19, 2020 | Local News

Construction resumes at Monaco entrance

Cassandra Tanti

Work is resuming on Monday at the Boulevard du Jardin Exotique private construction site.

0
April 16, 2020 | Local News

Raising money to support Italy

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Italian community has been raising funds to help support hospitals in the hardest-hit country in Europe, raising €70,000 so far.

0
April 16, 2020 | Local News

Princess Charlene Foundation offering free masks to public

Stephanie Horsman

Representatives of the Princess Charlene Foundation have taken to the streets offering protective medical masks to the public free of charge.

0
MORE STORIES

Mbappe wants to stay with Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_16403" align="alignnone" width="960"]Kylian Mbappe scores team’s 150th this season in all competitions. Photo: Facebook AS Monaco Kylian Mbappe scores team’s 150th this season in all competitions. Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption]

Teenage star Kylian Mbappe will remain at Monaco for at least one more season, according to a number of reliable press reports. Giving added credibility is the fact that the 18-year-old returned to training with the rest of the Monaco squad on Monday.

It is also believed that he has agreed a property lease close to the team’s training centre, meaning he will move out of the team’s communal living complex.

As the summer transfer window draws to a close, there has been very keen interest for Mbappe from three top European teams: Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Extensive talks have taken place with Kylian’s father, Wilfried, but it appears the young star would like to stay with the team for which he scored 15 league goals. He was also the youngest scorer in a Champions League semifinal.

While nothing has yet been confirmed, it’s believed that Mbappe’s weekly wages with Monaco will be in excess of €100,000 a week, making him the highest-paid teenager in football.

READ MORE 

https://monacolife.net/?p=17104

READ MORE

https://monacolife.net/?p=19020

Tues Jan 31 @8:30 pm, Concert organised...

Local News Staff Writer -
Information: 06 80 86 18 99