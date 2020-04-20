Slight population decline in Principality in 2019

[caption id="attachment_16403" align="alignnone" width="960"]Kylian Mbappe scores team’s 150th this season in all competitions. Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption]

Teenage star Kylian Mbappe will remain at Monaco for at least one more season, according to a number of reliable press reports. Giving added credibility is the fact that the 18-year-old returned to training with the rest of the Monaco squad on Monday.

It is also believed that he has agreed a property lease close to the team’s training centre, meaning he will move out of the team’s communal living complex.

As the summer transfer window draws to a close, there has been very keen interest for Mbappe from three top European teams: Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Extensive talks have taken place with Kylian’s father, Wilfried, but it appears the young star would like to stay with the team for which he scored 15 league goals. He was also the youngest scorer in a Champions League semifinal.

While nothing has yet been confirmed, it’s believed that Mbappe’s weekly wages with Monaco will be in excess of €100,000 a week, making him the highest-paid teenager in football.

