Slight population decline in Principality in 2019

Tuesday, April 21, 2020
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 22 cured, 7 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 1 resident death
As of the end of 2019, the official population of Monaco stood at 38,100 inhabitants, a 0.5% decrease over 2018, representing 200 fewer people.
Work is resuming on Monday at the Boulevard du Jardin Exotique private construction site.
Monaco’s Italian community has been raising funds to help support hospitals in the hardest-hit country in Europe, raising €70,000 so far.
Representatives of the Princess Charlene Foundation have taken to the streets offering protective medical masks to the public free of charge.
Teenage star Kylian Mbappe will remain at Monaco for at least one more season, according to a number of reliable press reports. Giving added credibility is the fact that the 18-year-old returned to training with the rest of the Monaco squad on Monday.
It is also believed that he has agreed a property lease close to the team’s training centre, meaning he will move out of the team’s communal living complex.
As the summer transfer window draws to a close, there has been very keen interest for Mbappe from three top European teams: Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Extensive talks have taken place with Kylian’s father, Wilfried, but it appears the young star would like to stay with the team for which he scored 15 league goals. He was also the youngest scorer in a Champions League semifinal.
While nothing has yet been confirmed, it’s believed that Mbappe’s weekly wages with Monaco will be in excess of €100,000 a week, making him the highest-paid teenager in football.