Weather
13 ° C
13°C
5°C
Sunny Intervals
Sunday, March 7, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

10 Covid cases 6 Mar, 26 hospitalised, 9 in ICU, 78 home monitored, 1,820 recoveries, 26 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 8,449 people vaccinated

Slow progress in vaccination programme

Slow progress in vaccination programme

By Cassandra Tanti - March 7, 2021

Around 250 people received their first Covid vaccination in Monaco within a week, equivalent to 0.65% of the population. However, more than three quarters of all inoculated patients have now received their booster shot. 

As part of its new weekly communication about vaccination rates in Monaco, the government revealed on Friday that 22.23% of the population, or 8,449 people, had received the first of two jabs.

Meanwhile, 7,163 patients had received the second booster injection. That’s equivalent to 84.78% of people vaccinated.

It means that from Thursday 25th February to Thursday 4th March, 249 additional people were vaccinated, equivalent to 0.65% of the population.

In the same period, 920 patients were given their second Pfizer-BioNTech inoculation.

The Principality began its vaccination campaign on 30th December, giving priority to people over 75 years of age and to health workers most at risk.

Since 19th January, vaccination has been open to people over 65 years of age and to those under 65 who suffer from serious underlying health issues.

 

Photo by Steven Cornfield on Unsplash

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleSBM and unions reach deal over job losses

Editors pics

February 19, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Committee unveils 2nd women’s rights report

The latest report on women’s rights in Monaco has just been released, detailing the advances made in 2020 including the tabling of a new bill to strengthen legislation on sexual violence.

0
January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Vaccination campaign: who’s in round two?

Close to 2,400 elderly residents and health workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The next stage begins on Tuesday, targeting people in two more vulnerable categories.

0
December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.

0

daily

March 7, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Slow progress in vaccination programme

Cassandra Tanti

Around 250 people received their first Covid jab within a week, equivalent to 0.65% of the population. However, more than three quarters of all patients have now received their booster shot. 

0
March 4, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Vaccine side effects study

Stephanie Horsman

The French medicines safety agency has been documenting the side effects of the Covid vaccinations since the start of the campaign rollout and have released results of their first analysis.

0
March 4, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

EU to give another Covid jab the green light

Cassandra Tanti

The European Union is likely to approve a single dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson in March, after the USA cleared it for emergency use last weekend.

0
February 26, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco puts saliva tests … to the test

Cassandra Tanti

Saliva tests are currently being trialled at the National Screening Centre and the government is hoping as many people as possible will take the test to help determine its effectiveness.

0
MORE STORIES

Government members lead flu campaign by example

Monaco has launched its largescale vaccination campaign, with Minister of State Pierre Dartout getting the flu jab that will eventually be available, for free, to the entire population.
Festive cocktail recipes

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!