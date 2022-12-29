Smart Yacht Rendezvous: An event uniting sustainability and innovation in Monaco

Yachts, a symbol of luxury synonymous with Monaco, but also one that can clash with the Principality’s drive for sustainability. The upcoming Smart Yacht Rendezvous seeks to change that juxtaposition.

The first ever edition of Smart Yacht Rendezvous (SYR) is set to take place at the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM) between 23rd and 24th March 2023, slotting neatly into the wider Monaco Ocean Week.

The concept seeks to highlight the need for sustainability-focused innovation at each stage of a yacht’s life cycle, from the research and development phase to construction, maintenance, retrofits and, ultimately, disassembly.

Organiser Monaco Marina Management (M3), itself an environmentally-aware yachting consultancy based in the Principality, hopes the networking event will help bring owners and players from yachting together so that the challenges of remaking the industry can be discovered and discussed in a balanced forum.

“It is imperative to involve the entire ecosystem to make it more virtuous by encouraging exchanges and bringing on innovations that can effect major changes to the industry. Today it’s a priority,” said Jose Marco Casellini, the CEO of M3, in announcing the event. “We started with infrastructures, the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous, and logic dictates that we continue with yachts as the two are inextricably linked.”

The SYR comes on the heels of two successful editions of the Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous, also held at the YCM, the third of which is being planned for 24th and 25th September 2023.

“Monaco is not only the capital of luxury yachting, but most importantly, the capital of sustainable yachting,” Prince Albert II and also the president of the YCM has said.

It is a sentiment echoed by Bernard d’Alessandri, the president of Cluster Yachting Monaco and the general secretary of the YCM: “For many years, the Yacht Club de Monaco and its president, Prince Albert II, have supported any action promoting sustainability in the yachting world. We need to act together and fast. YCM is a platform to present tangible solutions that can make a difference.”

Tickets are now available for the event and cost €500, including access to all roundtable events and networking sessions.

For more information, please visit the website.

Photo by Monaco Life