Song Qi honours Year of the Water Rabbit with special menu and entertainment

Monaco’s fine dining Song Qi restaurant is heralding in the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Water Rabbit with a gourmet bash showcasing its creative cuisine alongside live music and a show.

The Chinese New Year, which begins on 22nd January, is predicting a far more peaceful year than the last under the same symbol back in 1963. The rabbit is a symbol of prosperity, luck, patience and refinement and water represents the richness of Chinese culture.

To celebrate this passage, Monaco gourmet eatery Song Qi will be serving a range of special traditional dishes from 12th to 22nd January, culminating in a party on the final night with dancers, acrobats, a live DJ and even a levitating fire show.

What to expect on the menu: lobster with creamy red curry, traditional Yee Sang Salad – also known as Prosperity Salad – Wagyu beef with ginger, steamed shrimp and salmon caviar shumai, and a soft bao bun stuffed with Piri Piri beef.

And if you can’t make it to the restaurant on Avenue Princesse Grace, Song Qi has decided to make some of its dishes available on the Monegasque take-out delivery platform of Delovery.

To make a reservation or to get more information, please visit the website or call direct on +377 99 99 33 33.

Photo credit: Marion Butet