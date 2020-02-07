Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
6.3 ° C
9 °
1.1 °
70%
4.1kmh
20%
Sun
13 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Saturday, February 8, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

2019 real estate trends: €2.8 billion worth of real-estate transactions took place in Monaco last year

Special holiday package at Oceanographic Museum

Special holiday package at Oceanographic Museum

By Stephanie Horsman - February 7, 2020

For an entire month, the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco is offering a special deal where for each paying adult, one child gets in free.

As the school holidays approach, the question of what to do with the kids certainly is at the forefront of every parent’s mind. This year, the Oceanographic Museum can help solve that problem, at least for a day.

From 8th February to 8th March, for every adult who buys a full price €16 entry, an accompanying child gets in for free. The offer applies for kids aged 4 to17. 

Visitors will be able to enjoy the wonders of the sea in the museum’s main halls, plus join in on other activities. Children will be able to feed the fish, caress a real starfish or baby shark in the touch pool, watch a light show bringing alive the iconic skeletons of the whales and the narwhal suspended from the museum’s ceilings and get immersed in a virtual reality moment.

Photo courtesy Oceanographic Museum of Monaco

In addition, 6 to 12 year olds will also get to participate in the museum’s popular temporary exhibit, Odyssey of the Sea Turtle. This interactive experience guides kids through a route set up on the first floor where they will discover these amazing migratory animals, learning about their life spans, their habits and the threats that are being posed to their existence.

 Kids will search for “clues” to complete a series of missions, all the while being made aware of how to protect these sea creatures. At the end, a “turtle Guardian Diploma” will be handed out, validated by the museum’s team.

It is a fun day out as much for adults as for kids, so take advantage of the offer and learn about our amazing seas.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNewest Monegasques welcomed
Next articleISM launches new IB Careers Diploma

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0
January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

0

daily

February 7, 2020 | News

Hockey match for environmental awareness

Stephanie Horsman

Hockey legends and amateur hockey buffs will hit the ice for ‘The Last Game’ hockey match to heighten awareness about the rapid degradation of the world’s polar regions.

0
February 7, 2020 | News

ISM launches new IB Careers Diploma

Cassandra Tanti

The International School of Monaco has launched a new International Baccalaureate Programme focused on practical skills for 16-year-olds entering the final two years of school. 

0
February 7, 2020 | News

Special holiday package at Oceanographic Museum

Stephanie Horsman

For an entire month, the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco is offering a special deal where for each paying adult, one child gets in free.

0
February 7, 2020 | News

Newest Monegasques welcomed

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s newest citizens have been welcomed in an official ceremony at the Mairie.

0
MORE STORIES
Voting by Monaco students for the Children's Prize, in the presence of Marc Obéron, founder of the Festival and Bénédicte Schutz, Director of International Cooperation. © Directorate of Communication / Michaël Alesi

2,000 students visit 2018 Le Temps Presse...

Local News Staff Writer -
More than 200 students from Monaco and 130 students voted for their favorite films, as members of Youth juries.

First residents move back in Jardins d’Apolline

News developer -
Residents of Jardins d’Apolline’s Block D are now invited to move back into their newly renovated flats. The remaining blocks are due for completion in 2020.