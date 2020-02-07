Special holiday package at Oceanographic Museum

Saturday, February 8, 2020
2019 real estate trends: €2.8 billion worth of real-estate transactions took place in Monaco last year
Hockey legends and amateur hockey buffs will hit the ice for ‘The Last Game’ hockey match to heighten awareness about the rapid degradation of the world’s polar regions.
The International School of Monaco has launched a new International Baccalaureate Programme focused on practical skills for 16-year-olds entering the final two years of school.
For an entire month, the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco is offering a special deal where for each paying adult, one child gets in free.
Monaco’s newest citizens have been welcomed in an official ceremony at the Mairie.