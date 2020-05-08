Special parking rates

Saturday, May 9, 2020
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Unique hourly rates are being implemented at many of the Principality’s parking garages during the deconfinement period to help make the transition back to normal less expensive for residents.
Faced with a global collapse driven by lockdowns and the shutdown of tourism in all key markets, the luxury industry faces a challenge like never before.
The National Council has unanimously voted in a bill making telecommuting obligatory in the Principality for those whose jobs permit it.
The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced new measures to ease the strain on countries who have seen record economic downturn since the beginning of the health crisis.