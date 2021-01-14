Sportel cancelled

Thursday, January 14, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
33 new Covid cases on 13 Jan. brings total to 1,128: 21 hospitalised: 13 resident + 8 in ICU: 6 resident, 122 home monitored, 926 recoveries, 7 deaths
As a resurgence of the Covid pandemic brings continued uncertainty for the coming months, organisers of Sportel Monaco have given up trying to pursue their February event at the Grimaldi Forum.
Sportel Monaco was originally scheduled from 26th to 28th October 2020 and was pushed back to 22nd to 24th February 2021 at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.
However the event organiser, Monaco Mediax, revealed on Wednesday that it has now decided not to pursue the event at all this winter.
“When I postponed Sportel Monaco to February 2021, the horizon was quite positive, but today I have to face the reality,” said Laurent Puons, CEO of Monaco Mediax, in a statement. “We cannot hold an international event in this current sanitary context. The regulations and health situation in Monaco, France, Europe and the world as a whole, evolve and change by the day, stating the obvious that the sports industry is not able to travel and meet face-to-face. However, the vaccine is giving us hope for the near future. We are not giving up and will continue to work hard to be ready for the day we can organise an event that can meet the expectations of our clients.”
Replacing the physical event at the Grimaldi Forum will be a series of free webinars starting in March 2021, allowing for deal making and face to face networking to continue. It follows the success of the company’s collaborative e-sports webinar last November.
“Sportel will continue to connect with the sports business community digitally,” said Mr Puons. “Industry heavyweights and dynamic innovators will discuss key industry trends emerging through the disruptive Covid climate including: navigating media rights negotiations, ‘crossover’ partnerships between parallel ecosystems such as e-sports, exciting new tech and digital evolutions, and more.”
Sportel Monaco, the world’s leading Sports Content Media Rights and Technology Convention, will return to the Principality from 5th to 7th October 2021.
Women made up 41% of the workforce in large companies in 2019 and the majority were French. These are just some of the findings to come out of the latest report by IMSEE.
As a resurgence of the Covid pandemic brings continued uncertainty for the coming months, organisers of Sportel Winter have given up trying to pursue their February event at the Grimaldi Forum.
Businesses looking for a digital overhaul will have up to 70% of the project paid for by the government in a recovery package designed to help companies reach their digital potential.
When the UK officially left the European Union on 1st January 2021, the concept of intra-community transactions between Monaco and the UK, which are exempt of VAT, ended.