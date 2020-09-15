Weather
19 ° C
19°C
Tuesday, September 15, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 new case of Covid-19 on 15 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 178: 38 home monitored, 133 healed, 1 resident death

Sportel Monaco postponed, Awards to go ahead in October

Sportel Monaco postponed, Awards to go ahead in October

By Cassandra Tanti - September 15, 2020

As travel restrictions force a cascade of trade fair cancellations across the globe, the organisers of Sportel Monaco have managed to postpone the event by only four months and push ahead with the October Awards.

The international trade fair, which specialises in media rights, sports content and technologies, was due to be held in the Principality from 26th to 28th October 2020 and will now be held from 22nd to 24th February 2021 at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.

The news comes as many countries, particularly in Europe, tighten restrictions and impose new rules on travellers coming to and from France. Some large international companies have also imposed a travel ban on all their employees until the end of the year.

“Giving up is not part of my vocabulary, but given the travel restrictions it is impossible to maintain our event in October,” said Deputy Vice-President Laurent Puons. “The easy way out would have been to cancel the event altogether, but the economics of sports business cannot be put on hold for too long. Convinced that this economy will fully regain its rights in the coming months, we owe it to ourselves to be there when the time comes.”

According to organiser Monaco Mediax, it was difficult to find new dates for Sportel Monaco in the face of a 2021 calendar already saturated with trade fairs and conventions.

Nonetheless, the event will take place at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco, in its classic format, offering even more varied services to facilitate discussions.

“The concept of a 100% digital or hybrid event is not suited to our event, which above all promotes exchanges and networking,” said Laurent Puons. “Sportel is the largest meeting platform for all players in international sport business.”

The organiser is therefore opting for “solid and transparent communication plans in order to reassure participants and exhibitors, and maintain their confidence to welcome them in 2021.”

While the Sportel Monaco trade fair will be postponed, the Sportel Awards will go ahead as planned from 26th to 28th October 2020 at the Grimaldi Forum.

Placed under the Honorary Presidency of HSH Prince Albert II, Sportel Awards recognises the best sporting achievements of the year at a prestigious ceremony open to the public and in the presence of many great sporting champions. Sportel Awards also includes a program of events dedicated to the public, where fans can meet their favourite sporting heroes.

The full Sportel Awards program will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Photo: 2019 Sportel Awards, courtesy Sportel Monaco

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFoundations unite to fight plastic pollution
Next articleGérald Mathieu takes up new position

Editors pics

September 15, 2020 | Local News

Summer concert in the Place du Casino

SBM has announced that the first cultural event to take place in the newly renovated Place du Casino will be held this weekend, featuring a concert by Cecilia Bartoli and the Musicians of the Prince.

0
September 12, 2020 | Local News

Photos: Monaco retrofits Grace Kelly’s famous convertible

Prince Albert has unveiled a hybrid version of the Sunbeam Alpine driven by Grace Kelly in ‘To Catch a Thief’, a retrofit undertaken right here in the Principality.

0
September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Dartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

The new Minister of State has presented the government’s latest economic recovery plan, which will see €75 million allocated over four different areas.

0
September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Grimaldi Forum offering hybrid events

In reaction to the current times we are living in, the Grimaldi Forum is now offering a range of services for events that combine face-to-face and virtual participation.

0

daily

September 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Summer concert in the Place du Casino

Stephanie Horsman

SBM has announced that the first cultural event to take place in the newly renovated Place du Casino will be held this weekend, featuring a concert by Cecilia Bartoli and the Musicians of the Prince.

0
September 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Gérald Mathieu takes up new position

Cassandra Tanti

Barclays announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Gérald Mathieu as Head of Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland, with immediate effect.

0
September 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Foundations unite to fight plastic pollution

Stephanie Horsman

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Princess Charlene Foundation have joined forces to raise awareness about the dangers of plastic pollution.

0
September 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Sustainable development investment to take centre stage

Stephanie Horsman

Organisers of the 4th global CC Forum, whose aim is to gather investors interested in “making the world a better place”, say the event is going ahead as planned later this month at the Fairmont Hotel in Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES
Philippe Boisbouvier and Hubert Nde Sambone, Director of the Cameroon FIU and also President of the Francophone FIU Group. © DR

Principality signs four cooperation agreements in Jakarta

Local News Staff Writer -
SICCFIN and the FIU, participated in the EGMONT Group intersessional meeting held in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Ambassadors and representatives from 36 Member States, together with IAEA senior officials and Prince Albert II of Monaco (middle), at the IAEA Environment Laboratories. (Photo: Axel Bastello / Palais Princier)

Ambassadors tour IAEA laboratories in Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
The ambassadors learned about the work of the laboratories and the use of nuclear and isotopic techniques to study environmental changes in the oceans.