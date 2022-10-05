St Paul’s to host October Ristretto concert

A new series of Ristretto concerts will be held this October in Monaco and Menton.

‘Motets et Cantiques de la Liturgie Anglicane’ includes works by Taverner, Byrd, Gibbons, Purcell, Wesley, Bairstow, Stanford and Howells. The Anglican choral tradition, as upheld in cathedrals and churches throughout the United Kingdom, provides a rich storehouse of beautiful sounding settings: hymns, psalms, anthems, and motets, sung a cappella or accompanied by an organ.

This is a rare opportunity to hear some of these lovely works, which will be performed under the inspired and experienced direction of Errol Girdlestone and features Marcello Formenti on the organ.

Ristretto will be hosted at St Paul’s in Monaco on Saturday 15th October at 8pm and in Menton at St John’s on Sunday 16th October at 4pm.

Entry is free, although a donation of €20 is welcome.