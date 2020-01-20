Weather
Staggering 26th home win for Roca Team

By Stephanie Horsman - January 20, 2020

Fans of AS Monaco basketball got what they paid for on Saturday night with a solid win against Pau-Orthez on their home turf at Gaston Médecin.

AS Monaco Basketball celebrated their 26th straight home win of Jeep Elite action over the weekend with an 89-76 win over tough Élan-Béarnais Pau-Lacq-Orthez.

The game started out less than auspiciously, as is often the case with two evenly matched teams, with only two points made by either side in the first five minutes of play. Then things exploded with Captain Dee Bost putting away two three-pointers and Eric Buckner everywhere. By the 12th minute, Roca Team had nearly double the points of their opponents, but Élan-Béarnais wasn’t going down without a fight.

After a series of spectacular shots, they came back just minutes later to even up the score. The entire first half played out this way, with Monaco taking the lead only to have Pau claw their way back. By the halftime buzzer, Monaco held onto a slim eight point lead, going into the locker rooms with a 44-36 score.

When play resumed, the Roca Team were decidedly on fire. Three-pointers by Yak Outtara and Dee Bost out of the gate set the tone, and aggressive offense kept the momentum going with big shots made by Norris Cole and another three-pointer by Kim Tillie and an end-of-game ringer by Vincent Vermillac.

Coach Obradovic gave his usual subdued credit where it was due, saying, “After a big victory in Russia and a long trip, the guys had the right attitude. It was a good job.”

Team Captain Dee Bost was a bit more effusive in his praise. “The ball was circulating well in our team. At home, the fans give us strength. We are ready for the big trip to Vilnius”, he said after the game.

Roca Team’s next two games are away. The first is on 22nd January against Vilnius in the Euro Cup and the next is on the 25th for a Jeep Elite match against the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans.

 

 

 

Falcao

Falcao to miss at least three games...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_21826" align="alignnone" width="950"]Photo: Facebook AS Monaco Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption] Monaco captain Radamel Falcao will miss the next three Ligue 1 games after suffering a thigh injury in the weekend win over Lyon, the soccer club said on Wednesday. The 31-year-old striker has scored 17 goals in 20 league games this season, behind Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani on 21 and Neymar on 18. Falcao has been plagued by injury in the past, but in recent months has been consistently fit. AS Monaco said that their star player will be back in two or three weeks and will miss the games against Anger, Dijon and Toulouse at the very least. Monaco out on a great performance in the Sunday game, coming from 2-0 down to beat Lyon 3-2. The win put ASM third in France’s Ligue 1 on 50 points, two ahead of Lyon and two behind Marseille. PSG remain the clear Ligue leaders with 62 points.

READ MORE: 

[embed]https://monacolife.net/one-in-one-out-at-as-monaco/[/embed]

Mission accomplished for local children’s charity

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1524" align="aligncenter" width="1244"]L-R around SAS Prince Albert: Alain Ucari (Chariman of the Board Julius Baer Monaco Bank), Anne-Marie Fissore (President Mission Enfance), Domitille Valentin-Lagourgue ( Mission Enfance), Luc Pettavino (Organisation Hermès Vintage & Rare Wines), Boris Collardi (CEO Julius Baer Bank), François Tajan (President Delegate Artcurial/Commissaire-Priseur), Louise Grether (Director Artcurial Monaco), Rémy Bersier (Executive Board Member Julius Baer Bank). Photo: © Gaetan Luci L-R around SAS Prince Albert: Alain Ucari (Chariman of the Board Julius Baer Monaco Bank), Anne-Marie Fissore (President Mission Enfance), Domitille Valentin-Lagourgue ( Mission Enfance), Luc Pettavino (Organisation Hermès Vintage & Rare Wines), Boris Collardi (CEO Julius Baer Bank), François Tajan (President Delegate Artcurial/Commissaire-Priseur), Louise Grether (Director Artcurial Monaco), Rémy Bersier (Executive Board Member Julius Baer Bank). Photo: © Gaetan Luci[/caption] Mission Enfance has reported a fantastic success for its Vintage Hermès and Rare Wines charity auction held on July 21. Organised by Artcurial and Luc Pettavino, with the support of Julius Baer private bank, the event raised a total of €426,900 to help the charity support children in some of the most deprived parts of the world. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Mission Enfance has already helped more than 700,000 children, especially concentrating on providing youngsters with schooling that would otherwise not be available. Unlike many other children’s charities, Mission Enfance is a Monaco-based association that administers its own projects. Ninety-nine percent of money raised is used directly in the field, with only one percent going to fund-raising and administration.