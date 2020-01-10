Weather
Monaco, MC
few clouds
8.4 ° C
12.8 °
1.7 °
66%
5.7kmh
20%
Sun
12 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
12 °
Saturday, January 11, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco

Stephane Valeri reviews 2019, looks forward to 2020

Stephane Valeri reviews 2019, looks forward to 2020

By Stephanie Horsman - January 10, 2020

Monaco’s National Council President Stéphane Valeri has had his first meeting of the year with the press and took the opportunity to review the successes of 2019 and to present upcoming plans for 2020.

At the top of the agenda for both years was the question of housing. 2019 saw the National Housing Plan enacted, which has paved the way for new construction to ease the strain and provide reasonable accommodation for all.

In terms of societal progress, he cited 2019 as a pivotal year for a great number of advancements such as the decriminalisation of abortion for women, maternity leave extension, the recognition of common law relationships within the context of the law and civil solidarity contracts, and the passing of more options for the digital transition.

Mr Valeri also discussed quality of life issues, particularly pertaining to the survey given last year, which obtained exceptional response rates, and promised continued vigilance with regard to the implementation of promises made by the government.

Looking ahead to 2020, the council will revisit the Public Service Statute which was started at the beginning of the last decade, but had trouble being realised. He also mentioned the Night Work Bill, but made a point to clarify the bill in its current state will be heavily amended before it comes to fruition.

Elected officials and the Ministry of State are in accord with regard to the state budget. Both sides would like more transparency and the ability to see where the state’s monies are destined to be allocated.

Businesses will see the opening of Monaco Boost, a business centre owned by the state which will be available to house new companies in need of space as well as accommodating Monaco Tech startups who have had trouble finding adequate space, thus preventing them from going elsewhere to operate and keeping business within the Principality. Additionally, to further entice businesses, there will be an elimination of rent surcharges for those who choose to use state facilities as their home bases.

The President of the National Council also hopes to see the completion of the controversial new law extending the duration of time couples must be married before acquiring nationality, as well as making more headway for women’s rights. To this end, Monaco’s new Association for Aid to Victims of Criminal Offenses was inaugurated last Thursday as a place where where women who have suffered violence can go for protection under the law.

Finally, he confirmed continued commitment toward the energy transition pact.

In his closing words, Mr Valeri reiterated the “peaceful and constructive relationship between the government and the National Council”, and concluded by saying, “My wish is that we have entered a new era and that this institutional relationship is lasting.”

The next public meeting of the Municipal Council will be held on Tuesday 14th January at 6pm at the Mairie in the Council Chamber and will be paying tribute to Max Brousse and Michelle Sangiorgio. It will be drafting modifications to the planning files and will discuss the demolition of buildings located at 1 Boulevard Prince Rainier II, numbers 2,4 and 6 Rue Plati and the commencement of a new real estate venture called ‘Grand Ida’.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleThe great terrace heater debate comes to Monaco
Next articleRoad closures and traffic detours

Editors pics

January 1, 2020 | News

Re-defining wellness for the HNWI

Find the true meaning of wellness in the natural world.

0
December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 12, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Victoria Silvstedt

Victoria Silvstedt has come a long way since her Playmate of the Year days. Now a successful day trader and investor in start-ups, Victoria has hung up her modelling and acting heels to live a more balanced lifestyle.

0

daily

January 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Road closures and traffic detours

Cassandra Tanti

Construction work this week at the Jardin Exotique site will see the closure of one of the main outbound roads in Monaco.  

0
January 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The great terrace heater debate comes to Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

As several French cities, most notably Rennes, adopt bans on greenhouse gas emitting patio heaters, Monaco has been called upon to take a stand.

0
January 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

APEM signs National Pact

Cassandra Tanti

APEM, Association of Parents of Pupils in Monaco, is the latest establishment to sign up to the National Pact for the Energy Transition.

0
January 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Record year for the Grimaldi Forum

Stephanie Horsman

The Grimaldi Forum broke records across the board in 2019, and it is hoping to follow that up with another exceptional programme of events in 2020, it’s 20th anniversary year.

0
MORE STORIES
Princess Grace photo

American Princess Grace Foundation announces 2018 Awards

Local News Staff Writer -
The Princess Grace Foundation-USA has announced the winners of the 2018 Princess Grace Awards, which will be presented at the Princess Grace Awards Gala.
A8 road

A8 motorway and Monaco centre: new information...

Local News Staff Writer -
Nearly 20,000 vehicles use the A500 motorway - the junction between Monaco and the A8 motorway - daily, most often for commuting to and from the Principality. To help motorists learn more about real-time traffic conditions, the Prince's Government, through the Urban Development Department (DAU), VINCI Autoroutes and the Nice Cote d'Azur Metropolis, has developed an electronic information system. Travel times on the A500 motorway, the RM 6007 and roads within the Principality itself will be displayed on variable message information panels. The user will be able to estimate his time of arrival, in both directions of circulation. To optimise this information, the Princely Government and VINCI Autoroutes, in partnership with the Nice Côte d'Azur Metropolis, have set up eight travel time sensors, located at strategic points between the A8 motorway and the centre of Monaco, a very busy route. In total, VINCI Autoroutes provides 12 different travel times to the DAU which manages the display. The 8 billboards allow motorists from Monaco to benefit from the main travel times between: Monaco and the A8 motorway; Monaco and a number of destinations along the A8, including Nice Airport, Cannes, and Aix-en-Provence. From the A8 motorway to Monaco-Fontvieille and Monte-Carlo, motorists will benefit from a journey time display on several variable message signs on the A8 motorway and four signs between the A500 motorway and Monaco. The DAU already has 30 billboards with variable messages, six in France and 24 in the Principality. It will acquire 10 more during 2018.