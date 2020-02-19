‘Street Scene’ premieres at Opéra de Monte-Carlo

Wednesday, February 19, 2020
New symposium to highlight the risks human activities expose the oceans to and the threats that those activities pose to human health
Due to unforeseen circumstances, conductor Lawrence Foster will be replaced by his assistant conductor Lee Reynolds on February 21, 23 and 25.
Lee Reynolds, a young and talented conductor, had previously participated in the creation of this co-production at the Teatro Real in Madrid.
For the 14th year, the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Tourist Convention Authority are putting on the Monaco-Japan Artistic Meeting coming this month.
Based on the 1929 play by Elmer Rice, Street Scene looks at the complex daily lives of people living in a walk-up tenement building in New York City, and the foreboding sense of despair that hovers over every interaction.
A delegation from Monaco has visited the African nation of Mali where health, education and civil protection topped the agenda.
The risks that ocean degradation pose to human health will be the focus of a high-level symposium coming up in May at One Monte Carlo.