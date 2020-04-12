Strict legal requirements for Monaco’s construction sites

Sunday, April 12, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 92 in Monaco: 5 cured, 8 hospitalised, 4 in ICU
Following news that construction has resumed at Monaco’s Larvotto beach development, the government has written into law strict safety measures to be employed at all construction sites across the Principality.
On Friday 10th April, the Prince’s Government revealed that it had enforced by Ministerial Decree, published in the Journal of Monaco, a set of health security measures for construction activities in the Principality.
The text provides a strict framework for construction companies with a base of measures that must be implemented in the current crisis, “with the absolute priority of preserving the health of all those involved in the act of building,” said the government in a statement.
The decree requires the strict compliance of measures including social-distancing of a one meter minimum, frequent hand washing, wearing of a mask, and regular disinfection of site premises, equipment and vehicles.
“We have added more restrictive provisions than in the neighbouring country,” said Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning, “namely: taking a temperature at the entrance to the site; the prohibition of eating outside the site and eating face to face; the prohibition of long journeys, except in cases of imperative necessity subject to the authorisation of Monegasque authorities; the prohibition of the use of temporary workers; and the mandatory designation by the Contracting Authority of a Covid-19 referent able to stop the construction site if necessary,”
Before any resumption or execution of construction works is allowed, a file detailing all the necessary measures that will be implemented, accompanied by plans and a list of personnel, must be submitted to the Direction of Prospective, Town Planning and Mobility and will be analysed in consultation with the Department of Social Affairs and Health.
Monaco’s authorities will perform regular checks to ensure compliance with the measures.
For more information, visit the government website.
Photo: ©Direction de la Communication – Manuel Vitali
Following news that construction has resumed at Monaco’s Larvotto beach development, the government has written into law strict safety measures to be employed at all construction sites across the Principality.
The government has bolstered some of the support systems it introduced recently for businesses in the Principality.
Banking giant Barclays has announced the launch of a £100 million package in an effort to help those most affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.
The Maltese Communication Authority has approved a €250 million corporate contract between Monaco Telecom and Malta’s leading telecommunications company, Vodaphone Malta.
Agricorp Invest SA, a unit of the Monaco-registered group Monaco Resources, has acquired a majority stake in the Macedonian mushroom and vegetable processing plant, Bonum, the company said.
Agricorp Invest S.A., via its wholly owned subsidiary Agri Food Invest Luxembourg, which operates and develops agricultural and food projects in Africa, Europe and Asia, said in a statement it “is pleased to announce a diversification of its portfolio by investing in Bonum, a company based in Skopje and near Kumanovo, in the Republic of Macedonia.” The value of the deal was not disclosed.
Commenting on the deal in a Facebook post, former prime minister and ruling party leader Nikola Gruevski, said the brownfield investment is planned to create 100 new jobs within a year. The plant will be reorganised and its production is expected to double as a result of the investment, he added. Monaco Resources, at 2, rue de la Lujerneta, has operations spanning mining, agribusiness, energy, logistics and financial services. (Source: seenews.com)
Monaco’s Honorary Consul in Mexico, Adolfo Autrey, received some 70 Monaco Private Label (MPL) cardholders at its Mexico City residence on February 9, 2016.
Michel Bouquier, Technical Advisor to the Department of Finance and Economy, gave a presentation of the Principality, as well as the many exclusive benefits of the MPL card, owned today by some 150 Mexican families.
Created in 2009 at the initiative of the Government of Monaco, the MPL programme brings together more than 1,200 entrepreneurs from 43 countries who have strong investment potential for Monaco. Through a card issued by invitation only, MPL offers customised concierge service and an exclusive event calendar.
The evening followed five other MPL events, three in Mexico City, one in Guadalajara and one in Monterrey, over the last four years.