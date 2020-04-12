Strict legal requirements for Monaco’s construction sites

Following news that construction has resumed at Monaco’s Larvotto beach development, the government has written into law strict safety measures to be employed at all construction sites across the Principality.

On Friday 10th April, the Prince’s Government revealed that it had enforced by Ministerial Decree, published in the Journal of Monaco, a set of health security measures for construction activities in the Principality.

The text provides a strict framework for construction companies with a base of measures that must be implemented in the current crisis, “with the absolute priority of preserving the health of all those involved in the act of building,” said the government in a statement.

The decree requires the strict compliance of measures including social-distancing of a one meter minimum, frequent hand washing, wearing of a mask, and regular disinfection of site premises, equipment and vehicles.

“We have added more restrictive provisions than in the neighbouring country,” said Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning, “namely: taking a temperature at the entrance to the site; the prohibition of eating outside the site and eating face to face; the prohibition of long journeys, except in cases of imperative necessity subject to the authorisation of Monegasque authorities; the prohibition of the use of temporary workers; and the mandatory designation by the Contracting Authority of a Covid-19 referent able to stop the construction site if necessary,”

Before any resumption or execution of construction works is allowed, a file detailing all the necessary measures that will be implemented, accompanied by plans and a list of personnel, must be submitted to the Direction of Prospective, Town Planning and Mobility and will be analysed in consultation with the Department of Social Affairs and Health.

Monaco’s authorities will perform regular checks to ensure compliance with the measures.

For more information, visit the government website.

Photo: ©Direction de la Communication – Manuel Vitali