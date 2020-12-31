Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday, as the government responds to a surge in Covid cases.

“Although the incidence rate in Monaco is half that in the Alpes-Maritimes, and even though the Principality performs twice as many tests, it has indeed been noted that the number of positive cases has increased in recent days,” said the government in a statement. “Consequently, in continuity of the balance maintained until now between the protection of the health of the population and the preservation of economic activity, the Prince’s government will limit access to its restaurants to only people justifying a residence or work in Monaco.”

Related stories:

Estrosi wants Monaco to close its borders

Photo by Monaco Life