Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

Friday, January 1, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
26 new Covid cases on 30 Dec. brings total to 853: 14 hospitalised, 6 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 86 home monitored, 704 recoveries, 3 deaths
People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday, as the government responds to a surge in Covid cases.
“Although the incidence rate in Monaco is half that in the Alpes-Maritimes, and even though the Principality performs twice as many tests, it has indeed been noted that the number of positive cases has increased in recent days,” said the government in a statement. “Consequently, in continuity of the balance maintained until now between the protection of the health of the population and the preservation of economic activity, the Prince’s government will limit access to its restaurants to only people justifying a residence or work in Monaco.”
Related stories:
Estrosi wants Monaco to close its borders
Photo by Monaco Life
People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.
Whilst European governments have been making big waves about their new Covid vaccination programmes, France has opted for a more discreet roll out.
A new variant of the Covid virus, first detected in the UK, has now spread outside the island nation and has been detected in France and as far away as Australia.
As part of the fight against Covid-19, Monaco will apply a 0% VAT charge on screening tests and vaccines until the end of 2022. It will also be backdated to mid-October.