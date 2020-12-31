Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Friday, January 1, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

26 new Covid cases on 30 Dec. brings total to 853: 14 hospitalised, 6 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 86 home monitored, 704 recoveries, 3 deaths

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

By Stephanie Horsman - December 31, 2020

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday, as the government responds to a surge in Covid cases.

The New Year carries with it the same old problems. Covid has not magically disappeared with the end of 2020, and new measures have had to be put in place to help stop the spread of the virus that has become a hallmark of the times.

As such, the government of Monaco has decided that, from 2nd January at 7pm, only those who live, work or are staying in a hotel in the country will be allowed to go to Monaco’s eateries.

The restaurants will be required to ask those entering to show a justification or proof that they fall into one of the three categories mentioned above.

“Although the incidence rate in Monaco is half that in the Alpes-Maritimes, and even though the Principality performs twice as many tests, it has indeed been noted that the number of positive cases has increased in recent days,” said the government in a statement. “Consequently, in continuity of the balance maintained until now between the protection of the health of the population and the preservation of economic activity, the Prince’s government will limit access to its restaurants to only people justifying a residence or work in Monaco.”

The government says it will not rule out strengthening measures even more if the health situation requires it. This new regulation is in addition to those already in place, such as the curfew, the complete closure of nightclubs and bars, mandatory mask-wearing and other social distancing protocols.

This latest move follows a call by Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi earlier in the week for either restaurants to be closured in Monaco or for authorities to impose a travel ban for French citizens crossing the border.

 

Related stories:

Estrosi wants Monaco to close its borders

 

Photo by Monaco Life

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleVaccination campaign kicks off on last day of 2020

Editors pics

December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.

0
December 14, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Tis the season…

Faced with a possible blowout in Covid cases when holiday travellers return to Monaco, the government is offering free PCR tests without prescription to boost screening.

0
December 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine set for January/February

Minister of State Pierre Dartout has revealed during a National Council assembly that the public can expect the first of three Covid vaccines to be rolled out in Monaco next month.

0
December 4, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Beautiful, ethical, organic, local

SBM’s signature festive cake this year is the Honey Flower, a stunning celebration of local ingredients prepared by the Principality’s finest pastry chefs.

0

daily

December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

Stephanie Horsman

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.

0
December 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

France takes “low-key” vaccine approach

Stephanie Horsman

Whilst European governments have been making big waves about their new Covid vaccination programmes, France has opted for a more discreet roll out.

0
December 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New Covid variant appearing in France

Stephanie Horsman

A new variant of the Covid virus, first detected in the UK, has now spread outside the island nation and has been detected in France and as far away as Australia.

0
December 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Tax free tests/vaccines

Cassandra Tanti

As part of the fight against Covid-19, Monaco will apply a 0% VAT charge on screening tests and vaccines until the end of 2022. It will also be backdated to mid-October.

0
MORE STORIES

New year, new hope

Monaco’s vaccination campaign is expected to be rolled out at the beginning of the school year with three priority groups given first access. Here is the latest information from the government.

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together at the Société Nautique de Monaco to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.