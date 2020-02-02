Weather
Monday, February 3, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

Students compete to protect the sea

Students compete to protect the sea

By Cassandra Tanti - February 2, 2020

The Monaco Ocean Protection Challenge is once again looking for students to come up with most creative awareness campaigns about the threats to our oceans.

Organised by the Oceanographic Institute, Monaco Impact and the International University of Monaco (IUM), the Monaco Ocean Protection Challenge is looking for students with entrepreneurial spirit who want to contribute to ocean protection through innovative ideas.

This year, the competition has expanded from an IUM only event to include participants from other universities. 

Two types of challenges are on the table. The first, called the Entrepreneurial Challenge, invites budding impresarios to draw up a “we mean business plan” that includes an innovative or technology focused service or product that could be used to positively impact the sea.  

The second is the Corporate Challenge, which is being touted as a “party without balloons”. This asks challengers to come up with a communication campaign to make the public aware of the dangers of balloons to the oceans and asking to replace them when celebrating events with more eco-friendly options.

On 1st April, the six finalists will be announced.

From there, finalists will have one month to prepare their presentations and will receive the help of professionals from Monaco Impact to achieve their goals. A jury panel will review all the presentations and select a winner from each category. The winners will be given seed funding and support from experts and businesspeople to help them turn their ideas into realities. Additionally, the winners of the Corporate Challenge will have a chance at a six month internship and the Oceanographic Museum in order to implement their project.

Challengers must be university students who form two-three person teams and can present their projects in English. Registration is open on www.monaco-opc.com/join-contact/

 

