Tuesday, February 18, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Ugandan runner crushes 5km world record during 2020 Monaco Run

Students shown merits of a career in sustainability

Students shown merits of a career in sustainability

By Stephanie Horsman - February 17, 2020

Monaco is helping to shape its workers of tomorrow, encouraging students to pursue a career in sustainability at the 10th annual Graduate Integration Commission.

The Graduate Integration Commission met last week at the Oceanographic Museum for its panel, this year titled ‘Energy Transition and Sustainable Development’. Entrepreneurs, professionals in various fields of the energy industry including innovation and technologies, and those involved with Monaco’s current energy transition programme spoke to over 150 secondary school pupils in the Principality.

Amongst the 18 speakers were Alexis Lanari from Thoody Consulting, Marion Soler of Actis, Monte Carlo Bay’s Marcel Ravin, and Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux who represented the Principality’s Mission for the Energy Transition.

The primary goal of these panels is to introduce students to inspiring and inspired professionals who have made projects pertaining to sustainable development and responsible energy creation and usage their life’s work, and be encouraged them to follow in their footsteps.

“The commission informs our young people about the professions of the future in order to meet the future needs of the Principality and ensure that our businesses can find in them the skills they will need tomorrow,” said Minister of Social Affairs and Health Didier Gamerdinger.

The Integration Committee also presented its activity report from 2019 and decided on several courses of action to be taken in 2020. The day was closed with a cocktail to celebrate the organisation’s 10th anniversary with several esteemed local personages in attendance along with the students.

Since its inception in 2010, an initiative created by then- Minister of Social Affairs and Health Stéphane Valeri, the Graduate Integration Commission has been responsible for facilitating access to working life for young Monegasque graduates or those with ties to the Principality. It develops links with businesses in Monaco and works to inform young people about job-creating sectors in the Principality, supporting them in their professional integration path.

Nearly 200 partner companies work alongside the commission to ensure the integration of young people. To date, more than 1,300 students have been involved.

 

Photo: Ten years of the Commission d’Insertion des Diplômés ©Direction de la Communication/ Michael Alesi

 

 

