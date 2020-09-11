Weather
26 ° C
26°C
19°C
Light Cloud
Friday, September 11, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

4 new cases of Covid-19 on 9 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 161: 1 in ICU, 34 home monitored, 121 healed, 1 resident death

Students test positive

Students test positive

By Cassandra Tanti - September 11, 2020

Two students at two different Monegasque schools have contracted Covid-19, however the government says there is “negligible” contamination risk given the strict health measures in place.

The government revealed late Thursday evening that a young elementary school student (CE2) from the François d’Assise – Nicolas Barré school located in Monaco-Ville had tested positive for Covid-19. The young girl will self-quarantine for a fortnight at her home.

A student in 6ème at Charles III College had also tested positive for the virus.

While teachers and pupils who have been in contact with both students will be offered a PCR test, the government maintains that the infected students pose a “negligible risk” of passing on the virus due to the fact that they, like their classmates and teachers, were wearing masks in compliance with strict health measures. “The risk of contamination is therefore very low,” said the government in a statement.

Classes are continuing in both schools, however distancing measures have been reinforced, hand hygiene has been strengthened, and everyone has been instructed to use only their personal items.

In addition to these precautionary measures, each student in both classes will have their temperature taken twice a day for the next 14 days – the potential incubation period of the virus.

When students and teachers returned to school at the beginning of September, the government made mask wearing compulsory for all students aged over 5 years.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleDartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

Editors pics

September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Dartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

The new Minister of State has presented the government’s latest economic recovery plan, which will see €75 million allocated over four different areas.

0
September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Grimaldi Forum offering hybrid events

In reaction to the current times we are living in, the Grimaldi Forum is now offering a range of services for events that combine face-to-face and virtual participation.

0
September 9, 2020 | Local News

Final line-up revealed

Princess Charlene will be the only female to take part in the gruelling water bike crossing from Corsica to Monaco this weekend, with the final athlete revealed as diver Brandon Green.

0
September 7, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Inside Monaco’s new sprawling luxury apartments

Monaco Life takes a private tour of Le Winch, the most inconspicuous, grandiose new residence building offering jaw dropping views and a square meterage that’s virtually unheard of at the port. 

0

daily

September 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Dartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

Cassandra Tanti

The new Minister of State has presented the government’s latest economic recovery plan, which will see €75 million allocated over four different areas.

0
September 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Melissa Roen

Natasha Girardi

Monaco Life talks to multiple award-winning Californian author and screen writer Melissa Roen, who lives by the motto: Hard work beats talent, when talent fails to work hard.

0
September 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Alpes-Maritimes introduces curfew

Cassandra Tanti

Restaurants and bars in the French Riviera will be forced to close by 1am for at least a month as the Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes attempts to stem an alarming rise in the number of Covid infections.

0
September 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Circus Festival 2021 cancelled

Stephanie Horsman

The Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival will not go ahead as planned in January 2021, the Organising Committee announced this week, citing the current and ongoing health crisis.

0
MORE STORIES

Princely family and mayor distribute gifts

Local News Staff Writer -
On Saturday, November 18, Princess Charlene posted a photo of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella having a traditional tea with Monsignor Barsi. [caption id="attachment_25287" align="alignnone" width="734"]Photo: Facebook Prince's Palace of Monaco Photo: Facebook Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption] [caption id="attachment_25285" align="alignnone" width="864"]Photo: Facebook Prince's Palace of Monaco Photo: Facebook Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption] The day before, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert distributed traditional gifts to beneficiaries of the Monaco Red Cross on the occasion of the national holiday. Parcels were also offered to town halls of neighbouring municipalities. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="25267,25266,25265,25264"] Also on Friday, Monaco Mayor Georges Marsen and the communal council visited retirement homes in the Principality for a moment of conviviality always appreciated by residents. [caption id="attachment_25282" align="alignnone" width="640"]Mayor at residence Bellando de Castro. Photo: Mairie de Monaco Mayor at residence Bellando de Castro. Photo: Mairie de Monaco[/caption] Minister of State Serge Telle was also busy over the last two days. The Minister of State decorated members of the safety and police force at the Grimaldi Forum on Saturday afternoon. On Thursday, November 16, the Minister of State also presented medals of honour to those in public service this morning, and then later that afternoon to Princess Grace Hospital workers. [gallery ids="25268,25269,25279,25278,25276,25274,25273,25275,25277"]

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/live-coverage-of-national-day/

Death announced in Monaco of Otto Kern,...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_26312" align="alignnone" width="737"]Otto Kern with Ehefrau Naomi Valeska at UNESCO Charity Gala 2012. Photo: Michael Schilling Otto Kern with Naomi Valeska at UNESCO Charity Gala 2012. Photo: Michael Schilling[/caption] The entrepreneur and designer Otto Kern has died in Monaco at the age of 67 from, as reported by German media, a heart attack. An investigation has been launched after the body of the long-time Monaco resident was found on the terrace of a building on avenue Princess Grace, having fallen, according to one source, from his thirteenth floor apartment. Kern was born in Nürtingen near Stuttgart and first studied law and economics in Frankfurt before entering women's fashion in the early 1970s. His successes earned him the title “The King of Shirts and Blouses”. Later he extended his reach into perfumes and other cosmetics. In 2000, the brand name Otto Kern became part of the Herford-based men's fashion group Ahlers, which also includes Baldessarini and Pierre Cardin. The Otto Kern logo of a lion with a stylised "K" is today found on men's shirts, jeans and sportswear, as well on women’s blouses and knitwear. Kern spent most of his time in Monaco, and also at homes in Kitzbühel in Austria and in the Caribbean. He was married four times and leaves three children. In 2008, when he wed model Naomi Valeska Salz, the magazine Bunte quoted him saying at that time: "This wedding will be my last and our love will last forever." A frequent guest at events such as the Red Cross Ball in Monaco and the Monte-Carlo Circus, Kern was at a dinner at Schloss Bellevue with the Federal President when the royal couple of Monaco visited Germany in July 2012.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/schumachers-monaco-car-sells-for-record-figure/