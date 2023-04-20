Style with an eco-edge at Monte-Carlo Fashion Week

Monte-Carlo Fashion Week will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year with an edition featuring clothing and accessory trends that have a serious ethical and sustainable edge.

Under the patronage of Princess Charlene and organised by the Monegasque Chamber of Fashion, Monte-Carlo Fashion Week (MCFW) has gone from a local showcase to an international event in just 10 short years.

Designers from around the world, whether established or emerging, are drawn to Monte-Carlo Fashion Week’s eco-cred as well as for its inclusiveness and diversity.

SHOWCASING MOANCO

Far from just a series of catwalk shows, MCFW is also a bigger picture event featuring fashion conferences and symposia, socials, cocktail parties and a fashion hub and pop-ups.

For this 10th anniversary edition, which runs from 17th to 21st May, emblematic places around the Principality will become venues for side events and a “Fashion Map” will be given to guests to get them around.

The Yacht Club of Monaco is where the Fashion Hub, the showrooms and the conferences will be based. The new museum of the Private Collection of Cars of the Prince of Monaco will host the parades and the Grande Verrière of the Grimaldi Forum will be the site of the prestigious Fashion Awards Ceremony.

GREEN IS THE NEW BLACK

With a focus on green fashion, the week is also a sounding board to “help to raise awareness of the importance of protecting our planet and the life in it”, gaining prestige and attention from top designers such as Tommy Hilfiger, Alberta Ferretti and Pauline Ducruet.

“Circularity is not a temporary fashion trend, but the key to the future, starting with the catwalk,” says Federica Nardoni Spinetta, the event’s creator and the president and founder of the Monegasque Chamber of Fashion. “This is the winning bet of Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, the event that once again confirms its role as a showcase for trends and, at the same time, perpetuates its essence as a reference platform for circular, ethical, eco-sustainable and inclusive fashion.”

AWARDS SHOW

In 2016, the Monegasque Chamber of Fashion created the Ethical and Sustainable Fashion Award to honour a brand for its engagement and contribution to raising awareness and protecting our planet by playing an active role in encouraging positive change, supporting sustainability, promoting a cleaner and better world for generations to come, and of course, by producing high-quality, eco-friendly garments.

Even the award is art. It was designed by Monaco-based artist Marcos Marin and features a curvy silhouette that looks as if it should be in a gallery. This year, the ceremony will be held at 8pm on 20th May.

ALTRUISTIC EDGE

Monaco’s chic and fabulous also have a heart, and the MCFW will, for the seventh year running, support the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which raises public awareness about water safety; teaching children to swim and preventing unnecessary drowning deaths worldwide.

For more information and the programme of events, please click here.

Photo credit: Diana d’Orville / Monte-Carlo Fashion Week