Weather
12 ° C
12°C
5°C
Sunny Intervals
Thursday, January 28, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

14 new Covid cases on 27 Jan. brings total to 1,413: 43 hospitalised: 27 resident + 8 in ICU: 3 resident, 152 home monitored, 1,180 recoveries, 10 deaths

Subdued Saint Devote celebrations

Subdued Saint Devote celebrations

By Stephanie Horsman - January 27, 2021

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins have celebrated Saint Devote, Monaco’s patron saint, amid strict health measures that prohibited the usual crowds from attending the event.

Monaco’s patron saint, Saint Devote, is celebrated each year on 26th and 27th January, and despite restrictions in place that did not allow for the normal festivities, her memory was nonetheless commemorated in style in 2021.

The Princely family, together with the clergy, certain high ranking government officials and a select few citizens, some of whom played active roles in the event, honoured the 4th century martyr with the traditional boat burning ritual and a mass in her namesake church.

Photo by Michael Alesi, Government Communications Department

Saint Devote was an early Christian from Corsica who was brutally tortured and killed for her faith. After her death, her body was ordered to be burned to prevent anyone venerating her, however this burning never occurred. Instead, she was secreted away by other Christians and placed in a boat for Africa.

A storm blew the boat off course, and instead of Africa, it landed in Monaco.

“According to legend, a dove came out of the mouth of Sainte Dévote and said to the sailors, ‘Follow it and it will guide you to the Vallon des Gaumates’,” explains Stephan Maggi, professor of Monegasque history.

Since 1874, it has been a custom in the Principality on the night before her saint’s day for a boat to enter Monaco’s port, in honour of the day her lifeless body was brought to the shores of Monaco, where it is transferred to the square in front of her namesake church and lit on fire. Afterward a fireworks display in Port Hercule usually follows.

The fireworks did not take place this year, nor were the public allowed to attend the moment when the symbolic boat glided into Monaco preceding the traditional boat burning, though a limited processional, lead by Archbishop Dominique-Marie David, did take place.

 

Top photo by Michael Alesi, Government Communications Department 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleRare defeat for Roca Team
Next articleNew Covid fatality recorded

Editors pics

January 22, 2021 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed the Arctic Commitment and pledged its support for a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government launches e-health initiative

A new website, Monaco Santé, has been created in the Principality, providing information and services for residents and visitors including online bookings and consultations.

0
January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 20, 2021 | Local News

Superfast shuttle boat trials ahead of launch

An innovative new shuttle boat called Monaco One will be able to transport passengers from the new port in Ventimiglia to Monaco in just 10 minutes. 

0

daily

January 27, 2021 | Local News

New Covid fatality recorded

Cassandra Tanti

The death of a 76-year-old on Wednesday marks the Principality’s 10th Covid-19 victim since the pandemic began.

0
January 27, 2021 | Local News

Rare defeat for Roca Team

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco Basketball suffered a disappointing 72 to 79 loss on Wednesday night against Spain’s Joventut Badalone in the Euro Cup 7 Top 16 playoffs.  

0
January 27, 2021 | Local News

Top-tier property market remains strong

Cassandra Tanti

New research has shown that the French Riviera and Monaco rank highest for the most expensive properties, confirming it as the most prestigious property pocket in the world.

0
January 27, 2021 | Local News

EU fossil fuel phase out reaches new high

Cassandra Tanti

It’s official. Renewables have overtaken fossil fuels as the European Union’s main source of electricity as new projects came online in 2020 and coal-power shrank.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco Foodie: The world’s most expensive ham

Local News Louise Simpson -
PigHidden in the hills of Southern Italy is a remote farm where the world’s most expensive ham is produced. I don’t know the farm address or even the name. A mysterious Daniele contacted me out of the blue to ask if I’d like to come to Naples to taste his prosciutto di Pietraroja ham. By coincidence, my partner and I were planning a trip to the Amalfi Coast so my curiosity got the better of me and I said yes. Daniele sent instructions by email about how we should meet on the edge of a motorway near Casertano. We ignored this presage of a B-movie Mafia plot with the rationale that neither of us was important enough to kidnap. Log in to your Premium Account (at the top of the page) to read full article.  [ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="reg" ihc_mb_template="" ] She, or as it turned out he (my rudimentary Italian didn’t stretch to realizing that Daniele was a boy’s name), met us in a battered Fiat Uno. We followed his car down a dizzying wild-goose chase of country roads. He might as well have taken us blindfold, because we’d never be able to find the farm again. Finally we arrived at a modest wooden homestead, behind which stretched acres of undisturbed green hills. This verdant slice of paradise was chiefly for the enjoyment of 80 very lucky black pigs. Daniele introduced us to Tullio, the farmer who rears the black pigs that Daniele makes into his prosciutto di Pietraroja ham. Tullio reminded me of an Italian version of Richard Briars in “The Good Life”. His rare black pigs were introduced from India to Italy by the Roman Emperor Trajan around 100 AD. Unlike easy-going white pigs that are ready to slaughter within nine months weighing 300 kilos, these black pigs take four years to put on just 150 kilos and another six years to turn into revenue-producing ham. I ponder that romance trumps financial efficiency when it comes to black pigs. We were taken on a tour of the fields where the pigs roamed to the sound of Mozart playing in the background. According to research by the RSPCA, music socialises and calms pigs. They looked relaxed as they rolled about in the mud, snorted and gorged upon acorns. I smiled nervously as Daniele told us: “Pigs eat everything from grass to flesh. It’s the best way of getting rid of a body.” Daniele explained how only the female pigs are made into Pietraroja ham. Through pregnancy, the females develop pockets of fat that can be infused with flavours according to their diet. The pigs are fattened up on a rich fodder that includes five types of acorns, chestnuts, arugula, grasses and even rotten apples. “The acid in the apples turns to sugar when they rot,” explained Daniele. “It’s the equivalent of pig chocolate.” Rotten Apples At four years old, the female pigs are slaughtered during the waxing crescent moon according to ancient Italian farming wisdom. Daniele only buys the legs to make his ham; the rest of the pig goes to make salami. The legs are then stored and matured for a further six years before the final prosciutto di Pietraroja ham is ready. After a decade of labour, the ham is given an official certificate of authentic origin by the Consorzio di Tutela. Clutching our glasses of homemade red wine, we sat upon rusty chairs on the bougainvillea-shaded terrace. We watched Daniele tie the ham to a stand and brandish a large knife. “If you cut ham with the grain in the Spanish way, you take all the nerves,” he said cutting the ham against the grain. “This way, the ham is softer.” As we waited for the ham to be carved, Tullio brought out loaves of bread and plates of homemade mozzarella with tomatoes and basil. Everything from the red wine to the olive oil drizzled on our tomatoes had been produced in this self-sufficient idyll. Everything was 100% organic. His farm encapsulated the slow food movement that started in Italy a couple of decades ago. Finally the ham was ready to be tasted. It looked richer in colour and softer than its distant cousin prosciutto di Parma ham. Bursting with the flavour of chestnuts and apples, the ham melted in my mouth. I’d never tasted ham like this before. I now understood why his prosciutto di Pietraroja ham had starred at events around the globe from St Tropez’ Byblos Hotel to Moscow’s Italian Embassy; why it had been nibbled by illustrious figures from Andrea Bocelli to Athina Onassis. The good news is that Daniele can now bring this little slice of paradise to your home in Monte Carlo. A Master Cutter from the Consorzio di Tutela will serve out the ham. At around €6,000 per whole leg, it may not be cheap but surely the world’s best ham must be priceless. Daniele Bosoni - daniele.bosoni@tiscali.it or +39 33 56 08 05 87 You can grab a taste of the Italian slow food culture at Marcello, an Italian winery and deli where you’ll find prosciutto di Parma hams hanging from the ceilings as well as Parmesan cheese and wine. The store has another outlet in Beaulieu-sur-Mer. 22 bis Rue Grimaldi, +377 97 98 37 81

READ ALSO: Monaco Foodie: Song for your Supper

Article first published October 14, 2016.

[/ihc-hide-content]
Oysters

Experts sound warning on oysters

Local News Staff Writer -
The herpes-like disease is particularly destructive for oysters in the first year of life. Fortunately, it is not contagious for humans.