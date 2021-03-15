Subsidy offered to green leaning businesses

Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
13 Covid cases 15 Mar, 26 hospitalised, 13 in ICU, 79 home monitored, 1,922 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 8,625 people vaccinated
The government is offering a grant of up to €6,000 for businesses who undertake upgrades using eco-friendly materials, in support of the environment and the country’s economic recovery plan.
MonacoTech and Israeli firm Capsula TAU are collaborating to support start-ups and accelerate their development, creating business opportunities between the two countries.
The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.
Monaco Telecom and Phoenix Tower International have signed an agreement for the purchase of over 800 wireless towers across Malta and Cyprus, boosting the company's 5G and fibre capabilities.