Weather
14 ° C
14°C
Tuesday, April 21, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 22 cured, 7 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 1 resident death

Summer exhibition given the axe

Summer exhibition given the axe

By Cassandra Tanti - April 20, 2020

The Grimaldi Forum has been forced to cancel its summer event ‘Monaco and the Automobile, from 1893 to the Present Day’, the biggest exhibition of 2020.

The exhibition was three years in the making and was due to be held from 11th July to 6th September. However, in a statement released on Monday 20th April, organisers said it was “impossible” to go ahead given the coronavirus crisis.

Monaco and the Automobile, from 1893 to the Present Day, was the perfect exhibition to celebrate our 20th anniversary, and it is with great sadness that we had to make the decision to cancel it,” says Sylvie Biancheri, Director General of Grimaldi Forum. “The health security of visitors and staff remains the top priority for the management of the Grimaldi Forum Monaco. Faced with the uncertainties weighing on the organisation of this enormous summer event, both in terms of technical feasibility and conditions of visit, it was decided by the Grimaldi Forum, in consultation with the Monegasque authorities and the Prince’s Palace, to cancel it.”

The exhibition was to be the first of its kind for Monaco, which has a long and treasured history of racing. A number of rare items were to be shown, including 50 unique vehicles and never-before seen photographs and videos connected with the Princely family, Monegasque drivers and two legendary races – the Monaco Grand Prix and the Monte-Carlo Rally.

Around 1,300 visitors a day were due to walk through the doors of the Grimaldi Forum this year, figures that were achieved for 2019’s Dali, a history of painting exhibition, which saw a total of 80,000 visitors over three months.

While the Grimaldi Forum is exploring “other avenues” for the automobile exhibition to go ahead, “it is still too early to determine their feasibility.”

In the meantime, a 320-page book will be published in its place in July, a catalogue of vehicles and items planned for the Monaco and Automobile, from 1893 to the Present Day exhibition, in French and English. It is already available for pre-order, priced at €29, by emailing the Grimaldi Forum: gf@grimaldiforum.com / Tel +377 99 99 20 00

Pre-purchased tickets to the exhibition will be refunded.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco’s Battle of the Buildings

Editors pics

April 17, 2020 | Culture

Inside the quiet corridors of Monaco’s aquarium

Never in its 110-year history has the Oceanographic Museum ever had to close its doors for more than a few days. To understand more about how the aquarium operates in lockdown, Monaco Life spoke to its curator Olivier Brunel.

0
April 10, 2020 | Local News

Lockdown extended for another three weeks

Prince Albert has ordered confinement measures in Monaco to be extended until 3rd May. Police patrols will also be increased this Easter weekend to ensure people are complying with the rules.

0
April 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISTAYHOME: Bella’s health & beauty tips

Lifestyle and Wellbeing contributor Isabella Marino shares her hot tips on living well during self-confinement.

0
March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0

daily

April 20, 2020 | Local News

Monaco’s Battle of the Buildings

Cassandra Tanti

The 8pm cheer of solidarity for those on the coronavirus frontlines has taken a fun turn. A competition is now underway between Monegasque districts and buildings to determine who can cheer the loudest, with whatever means possible.

0
April 20, 2020 | Local News

Earth Day attracting big names for 50th anniversary

Stephanie Horsman

Earth Day 2020 is bringing together some serious heavy hitters to show support via digital means for the event’s half century mark, including – not surprisingly - Prince Albert II of Monaco.

0
April 20, 2020 | Local News

Slight population decline in Principality in 2019

Stephanie Horsman

As of the end of 2019, the official population of Monaco stood at 38,100 inhabitants, a 0.5% decrease over 2018, representing 200 fewer people.

0
April 20, 2020 | Local News

Leclerc wins back-to-back Virtual GPs

Stephanie Horsman

Charles Leclerc is on fire! The Monegasque champion has shown again that he has what it takes with a second Virtual Grand Prix win in a row during a hard-fought race against Alex Albon on Sunday.

0
MORE STORIES

Wed. Dec 6 – Elton John and...

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday 6 December, 8 pm Grimaldi Forum Monaco – Salle des Princes Concert by Elton John and his Band Information: +377 99 99 30 00

Princess Charlene visits South Africa to promote...

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_15774" align="alignnone" width="710"]Photo: Eric Mathon Photo: Eric Mathon[/caption] Princess Charlene returned from an eventful weekend in South Africa, where she continues to promote her foundation, with a mission in aid of water safety and drowning prevention, as well as teaching CPR. On Friday, April 21, Her Serene Highness hosted a private cocktail function in Sandton, Johannesburg, which included many of South Africa’s most prestigious names. The Princess, along with several of South Africa’s most highly-regarded athletes, addressed the group about her Foundation, which was “created to raise public awareness about the dangers of the water, teach children preventive measures, and teach them to swim”. According to the World Health Organisation, drowning the third leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide and in 2012, approximately 372,000 people died from drowning, with “children, particularly in low and middle-income countries” being at the highest risk of drowning. [caption id="attachment_15776" align="alignnone" width="709"]Photo: Eric Mathon Photo: Eric Mathon[/caption] In a touching speech, Princess Charlene expressed how the Foundation is committed to saving lives. According to Her Serene Highness, “Here in South Africa, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death after road accidents." She continued, “We can save so many lives, simply by teaching people essential water safety skills and how to swim and by focusing on one person, one family, one community at a time.” While the Princess Charlene Foundation works in 30 countries, in South Africa alone, the Foundation’s three programmes in 2016 helped over 30,000 people – Learn to Swim: 2,507 people; Water Safety: 27,242; and Sport & Education: 467. Gavin Varejes, President of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa, who was in Monaco last month as part of the Monaco-South Africa Rugby Exchange, commented, “By working with children in underprivileged areas, who are at greater risk, to teach them about water safety, the Foundation is ensuring that fewer senseless deaths from drowning occur. These children can go on to live healthy and fulfilled lives, and that is key to the future of our country.” [caption id="attachment_15773" align="alignnone" width="709"]Photo: Eric Mathon Photo: Eric Mathon[/caption] [caption id="attachment_15772" align="alignnone" width="709"]Photo: Eric Mathon Photo: Eric Mathon[/caption] During her stay in South Africa, the Princess visited Gugulesizwe Primary School, also on Friday, to meet with staff and children, as a follow up to her visit in 2012 when she donated to the school a vegetable garden, now a thriving garden that helps to feed the community. Over the weekend, Princess Charlene, who is a Patron of the Red Cross, worked with the Red Cross SA to give teachers and children who function as the head of their households a lesson in essential first aid and CPR to help them protect their family and friends. Acting Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Cllr Lesiba Mpya, and the Mayoress, Mrs Sinazo Masina attended the event, and generously provided lunch for the 900 school children, as well as the staff and guests. [caption id="attachment_15775" align="alignnone" width="709"]Photo: Eric Mathon Photo: Eric Mathon[/caption] On Saturday, the inaugural Princess Charlene Ladies Day was held at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg. This charity race day was created to benefit three deserving associations through a first-class sporting event for the public to enjoy and featured a raffle prize of an exquisite diamond pendant sponsored by Petra Diamonds. "It was great to see the Racing Association taking the initiative to host such an exciting charity race day at Turffontein to benefit the Red Cross, Gugulesizwe Primary School and the Highveld Horse Care Unit, three exceptionally worthwhile causes," Princess Charlene told Monaco Life. "The track was buzzing with excitement and it was wonderful to see so many families there." There were two maiden plate races on the day and the Empress Palace Stakes, each of which carried the name of Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene. After the incredible success of the day, it is hoped that this racing event will become one of the most highly anticipated events on the Gauteng social calendar, with an increasing number of needy organisations benefiting from the initiative. Article first published April 26, 2017.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15099

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=12888