Summer flight plan: 66 European cities, 7 international countries

The operation "Moi (s) sans tabac", launched last year, will take place again this November and provide an opportunity for residents of the Principality to quit smoking altogether. The objective is to encourage smokers to stick to one month without a cigarette and to create the trigger for a permanent cessation. To help them in this process, the Prince's government has requested that the Principality be associated, as a partner, with the operation "Moi (s) sans tabac" – using a play on words for “month” and “me” – initiated by the French Ministry of Health. Monaco’s Department of Health and the Princess Grace Hospital Centre have joined forces to distribute free kits that can be picked up, at no cost, from participating pharmacies in the Principality. Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Health and Social Affairs said, “The campaign is a positive concept for the good health of the residents of the Principality. It must become an annual event that encourages smokers to stop.” Beyond 28 consecutive days of not smoking, the chances of quitting permanently are multiplied by five. A major media campaign initiated by France, will be relayed in Monaco. As of Monday, October 23, smokers who want to quit and receive ongoing support can register via the Tobacco info Service website , smartphone app , or by calling 39.89. In addition, consultations with health professionals at the Princess Grace Hospital are also free, and accessible by phone: 377 9 98 97 41. (Photo: Oftenfun)[caption id="attachment_22913" align="alignnone" width="640"] Hotel Metropole: Photo: Monaco Life[/caption]