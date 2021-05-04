Summer flight plan: 66 European cities, 7 international countries

Tuesday, May 4, 2021
8 Covid cases 3 May, 4 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 30 home monitored, 2,380 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 35% population vaccinated
After four months of closure, gyms in Monaco including the Hercule Fitness Centre have reopened their doors to the public with new regulations in place.
The government has made it easier for businesses to make the ‘energy transition’ and take advantage of a 70% subsidy that is currently on offer.
Around a thousand participants from across the world have come together to "imagine the world of tomorrow" at the first ever Monaco Power of Positive Impact Summit.
The Princess Charlene Foundation has welcomed a move by the United Nations to adopt a new resolution on drowning prevention with Monaco as co-sponsor.