Summer flight plan: 66 European cities, 7 international countries

By Stephanie Horsman - May 4, 2021

Nice Côte d’Azur airport has released its summer schedule, showing a slow ramp up of flights in May and an acceleration of domestic and European flights from June. However, international options will remain limited this year.  

The summer schedule released on Monday provides travellers with a gradual increase in choices, albeit it primarily within France and to other European destinations.

May

Starting this month, Nice airport is offering service to 17 destinations in France from seven different airlines, including Air France and EasyJet, to the tune of 229 flights per week. Destinations with the greatest choice are the Corsican cities of Ajaccio and Bastia, which have a total of 27 flights each week, as well as both Paris airports, which currently have 108 flights a week.

Further afield in Europe, 22 airlines are offering service to 28 destinations in 19 countries for a total of 108 flights per week, with the most frequently served destinations being London Heathrow, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Long haul destinations in May are limited to Tunisia, Morocco and Turkey and fly 22 times per week, with some places being served only once or twice a week.

June 

Come June, the pace picks up moderately domestically, with the number of weekly flights going up to 298.

But it’s the flights within Europe that sees a marked leap – 19 destinations are added to the schedule, including Budapest, Naples and Stuttgart, bringing the total number of cities to 47 in 25 countries, with weekly frequency almost tripling to 303 flights a week.

International flights will be holding steady in June though, with the same destinations on offer and only six more flights on the weekly roster.

July and August

By the high season, in July and August, flights within France jump to 374 per week while 19 more cities within Europe will be accessible, reaching 66 destinations and more than doubling flights to 623 per week.

International flights to the United States will also resume, with two New York City airports, JFK and Newark, back on the radar as well as flights to Israel, Algeria and the UAE, flying 71 times per week to the various international spots.

“Our provisional flight program for this summer reflects as much the preserved attractiveness of our territory, its economic and cultural dynamism, as the confidence of airlines and passengers in our health policy,” said Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Airports of the Côte d’Azur. “This is why, with our teams and partners, we will make it a point of honour to live up to this trust and our responsibility towards the health of travellers and residents of the Côte d’Azur by strictly applying the measures decided by the authorities.”

In all, access to over 90 destinations in 37 countries will be possible this summer, relieving fears of another “bummer summer”.

 

Photo by Matthew Smith on Unsplash

 

 

