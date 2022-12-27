15 ° C
Profile
Summer tourist numbers in France surpass pre-Covid 2019 levels

Summer tourist numbers in France surpass pre-Covid 2019 levels

by: Cassandra Tanti
27/12/2022

Tourists spent a total of 322 million nights in France from April to September this year, 2.4% more than in 2019 before Covid-19 forced the world into travel restrictions. 

According to the French National Institute for Statistics (INSEE), the majority of tourists were French residents, with an increase in this group of 5.3% compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the end of the summer season saw a gradual return of international visitors, but figures overall were down by 4.2%.

The recovery was strong in campsites, but slightly less in other accommodation including hotels. The number of overnights surged in the top-of-the-range facilities.

“Tourist numbers have increased in most of the metropolitan regions. Only the Île-de-France and the Grand Est have not returned to their pre-crisis levels. The coastline was the main beneficiary of the recovery in visitor numbers, particularly the northern and Normandy coasts,” INSEE said in a statement.

Photo: Lake Annecy, France, by Monaco Life

Most Popular

     
Princess Charlene talks health and happiness in rare interview
      
Bold statement by Prince Albert calls for “courageous decisions”
      
Avenue de Fontvieille to reopen before Christmas