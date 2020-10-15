“Support is key word” in relaunching Monaco’s economy

Thursday, October 15, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
5 new cases of Covid-19 on 15 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 253: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 1 in ICU, 31 home monitored, 217 healed, 1 resident death
Photo from left to right: Didier Gamerdinger, Pierre Dartout, Jean Castellini, and Laurence Garino © Communication Department – Manuel Vitali
The government has offered a “practical guide” for economic recovery in the Principality, vowing to protect employees as well as assist companies in trouble.
FGWRS, a MonacoTech-supported start-up, is behind a new technology used by French Open players to convert “grey water” into usable non-potable water for showers and toilets.
A new report has revealed that HNWIs, families, family offices, and foundations plan to almost double their allocation to impact investing by the year 2025.
Konrad Bergström registered the trademark X Shore in 1996, but it took nearly 20 years before he felt the timing was right to fully focus on his ‘Tesla of the sea’ idea.