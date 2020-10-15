“Support is key word” in relaunching Monaco’s economy

READ ALSO

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_17814" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Hugh Wade-Jones with business partner Islay Robinson[/caption] On Wednesday, June 7, Enness Financial Services hosted a summer soirée at Thirty Nine that celebrated both the company’s ten-year anniversary and the recent launch of their office in Monaco. “I founded Enness with my business partner Islay Robinson coming up to ten years ago, in August 2007,” Mr Wade-Jones told Monaco Life, “the same week that Northern Rock started to crash in the UK. Great timing!” Enness arrange mortgages across Europe, including Monaco and the South of France, and also in the Caribbean. They will be opening a fourth office this September in Dubai, as they have a high number of Middle East clients. [caption id="attachment_17813" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Hugh Wade-Jones, Richard Moir, and Beverly and Brian Holt, and Laurent Natta, Executive Director, Relationship Manager, Julius Baer Wealth Management Monaco[/caption] And while Monaco may be a glamorous location, Mr Wade-Jones, in a brief thank you speech to the 120 attendees, said it wasn’t always so for the company. “In the beginning, we had one employee, and Islay and I would take turns every month paying her from advances on our credit card.” Today Enness has two offices in London, in Mayfair and Hampstead, with a team of 70 people. “In the early days we’d get a dozen clients a month. This past February, we had 1019 inquiries for a value of £1.251 billion,” he added. Enness is a mortgage brokers for HNWIs and those with complex lending situations. Despite “the rather rocky start”, Enness are now considered the world’s leading broker for HNWI mortgages. “Property and therefore mortgages is such a big thing in Monaco that we thought it was a natural place to have our European base, so we opened an office in Fontvielle,” Mr Wade-Jones, who will soon move to the Principality with his Brazilian wife and two-year-old, explained.https://monacolife.net/?p=4065https://monacolife.net/?p=15420