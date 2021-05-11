Support local business, travel home for free

Wednesday, May 12, 2021
5 Covid cases 11 May, 1 in ICU, 15 home monitored, 2,423 recoveries, 32 deaths, 57 incidence rate, 36% population vaccinated
Restaurateurs and retailers in Monaco can use the lure of free taxi vouchers to draw in customers under a government-funded scheme that is also designed to support local taxi drivers.
By Cassandra Tanti and Stephanie Horsman
Teleworking between Monaco and Italy has become clearer and easier thanks to a new agreement signed between the two countries.
MonacoTech has signed another collaborative deal designed to boost opportunities for its start-ups, this time with the green-focussed APUI incubator at IMT Lille Douai in France.
Men are more than twice as likely to be independent contractors as women in Monaco, according to new figures by IMSEE. The report also highlights some other interesting trends.