Wednesday, September 9, 2020

3 new cases of Covid-19 on 8 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 156: 1 in ICU, 43 home monitored, 107 healed, 1 resident death

Sustainable development investment to take centre stage

Sustainable development investment to take centre stage

By Cassandra Tanti - September 9, 2020

Organisers of the 4th global CC Forum, whose aim is to gather investors interested in “making the world a better place”, say the event is going ahead as planned later this month at the Fairmont Hotel in Monaco.

Under the patronage of Prince Albert II, the CC Forum will take place on the 24th and 25th September with a theme of ‘Investment in sustainable development’.  The event is a global platform that will highlight the “urgent need for humanity to come up with consistent solutions if we want to preserve our planet as we know it today.”

The forum is assembling impact investors, philanthropists, policy makers, and high-profile individuals to discuss topics pertinent to the environmental sectors of the world’s economies. On the agenda, presenters will speak out on renewable energy, climate change, healthcare, philanthropy, emerging technologies and government strategies. It will also feature the ‘Sustainability tycoon investors session’, which will put money people together with ideas people to make things happen.

High-flyers such as Deborah Montaperto, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley PWM, environmental author and campaigner Stanley Johnson and EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Viginijus Sinkevicius are all on the agenda to attend.

The grand finale of the forum is the Investors gala dinner and awards giving ceremony on Friday 25th. World-famous Spanish opera singer, conductor and arts administrator Placido Domingo is scheduled to perform, making the evening very special indeed.

 

 

 

September 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

