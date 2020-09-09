Sustainable development investment to take centre stage

[caption id="attachment_6697" align="alignnone" width="715"]Photo: Monaco Red Cross[/caption] The Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Elhadj As Sy, has praised the Red Cross Societies of small European countries – including Monaco – for their commitment to cooperation and collaboration. Speaking at a meeting of National Societies of Small European Countries (NASO-SEC) in Monaco, Mr Sy said the network showed the importance of international coordination, and of the impact that such partnerships can have on global humanitarian affairs. “This network was born out of a shared desire to be heard, to have a voice at the regional and international levels, and to meaningfully contribute to the work of the IFRC and of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement,” said Mr Sy. “It is a platform to exchange ideas, to learn from each other and to partner for effective humanitarian response.” [caption id="attachment_6695" align="alignleft" width="300"]Elhadj As Sy, Secretary General of the IFRC since August, 2014. Photo: IRFC[/caption] Mr Sy cited the practical impact of the network, including in Nepal where, following the 2015 earthquake, the Monaco, Liechtenstein and Luxemburg Red Cross Societies worked together to support the Nepal Red Cross and affected communities. He noted as well the assistance provided to vulnerable migrants stranded on the border between Italy and France by Monaco Red Cross volunteers who worked alongside the Italian Red Cross to assist about 1,000 people. “Over the past 18 months and right across Europe, Red Cross volunteers have been at the side of vulnerable people on the move,” said Mr Sy. “The response of the Monaco Red Cross is an example of this commitment and of our refusal to accept the indifference that has, for too long, greeted the deaths and suffering of people seeking safety and dignity.” Mr Sy was welcomed to the NASO-SEC meeting by Monaco Red Cross President, HSH Prince Albert II and was joined by Red Cross leaders from Andorra, Cyprus, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Luxemburg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The IFRC Secretary General also participated in a high-level roundtable discussion on migration hosted by the Minister of State of the Monaco Principality, HE Mr Serge Telle. (Source: International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies IFRC)