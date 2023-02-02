Swiss duo win Historic Monte-Carlo Rally in 1970 Lancia

Swiss duo Claudio Enz and Cristina Seeberger won the 25th edition of the Historic Monte-Carlo Rally on Wednesday in an iconic 1970 Lancia Fulvia.

Motorsport fans were transported back in time over the course of an enthralling few days of racing. 1970s Lancia cars dominated the grid this year, with the vintage machines tackling some difficult conditions across Europe before even reaching Monaco. As is tradition, the iconic rally cars from bygone eras made their way from across Europe from places like London, Oslo, Bad Homburg and Reims.

Amidst a sea of Lancia Fulvia’s, the red and black model driven by Enz and co-piloted by Seeberger stood out, leading from the front on the crowd-lined, twisty and treacherous mountain roads of Southern France. The Swiss duo’s consistent pace allowed them to cross the finish line at the Col de Turini and take the victory.

It is the fourth time that a Lancia has won the event after victories in 2002, 2005 and 2018; each time it has been the Fulvia that has taken the victory as it did in the 1972 World Rally Championship.

Participating for the sixth time in the Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, Enz and Seeberger were delighted to secure the victory and stand atop the podium in Casino Square on Wednesday.

“We didn’t expect such a result, so we’re very happy. I had a perfect car, a brilliant co-driver, we did what was necessary and everything ended well,” said Enz.

The event marks the end of a fortnight of enthralling rallying in Monaco’s surrounding regions. Along with Sebastien Ogier’s victory in the Monte-Carlo Rally in late January, another chapter in the Principality’s rich motorsporting history has been written.

Photo by Automobile Club de Monaco