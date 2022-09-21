Take a trip to Spain at the Condamine food market

The Monaco Mairie is organising several special events at the Monte-Carlo Market over the coming weeks, including a Spanish-themed lunch featuring delicious food and drinks.
Spend a day in Spain without leaving the Principality on 24th September when the Town Hall of Monaco invites the public to the Monte-Carlo Market for a day of food and fun.
In addition to the already wonderful selection of traders on site, there will be exhibitors offering specialities such as paella, sangria and a multitude of other Iberian products. The food will be available for take-away from 11am, and for those who prefer to relax and eat on-site, meals will be served from 12pm.
Other upcoming market events include the Forager’s Market (Marché des Cueilleurs) coming on 8th October, when mushrooms and chestnuts will be on offer, as well at a Regional Wine and Cheese Market coming on 22nd October.
Access to the market is free and the day runs from 8am until 2pm.
Photo by Young Shih on Unsplash