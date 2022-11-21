Take a trip to the Orient with Made in Japan

The Grimaldi Forum is welcoming back Made in Japan, a cultural event focusing on all things Japanese that brings a taste of the Orient to the shores of Monaco in more ways than one.

Following on from two successful editions, Made in Japan is returning to the Principality in December to give lovers of Japan a cultural snapshot of what life is like in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Among this year’s highlights are dances, parades and a demonstration of dressing techniques by Kimono Beauty Japan, as well as a display of rakugo – a form of humorous Japanese story-telling – by French artist Cyril Coppini.

Additionally, there will be several exhibitors who will be showcasing Japanese creativity, food, drinks and traditions. Teas and sake will be available, as will luxury handicrafts and products.

The event is being organised by Monaco Emu, a business that has been importing Japanese products to the Principality since 2019 and showcasing them at the Sakura boutique on the Rock. The company’s aim is to develop stronger links between Monaco and Japan through cultural exchange.

The event takes place on 3rd December from 10am to 6pm, and 4th December from 10am to 5pm, in the Salle Diaghilev of the Grimaldi Forum. Tickets are 10 euros at the door. Don’t forget to visit the stunning Japanese gardens on Avenue Princesse Grace while you’re there!

For more information, please click here.

Photo source: David Edelstein for Unsplash