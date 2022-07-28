Take note: partial tunnel closure

The Dorsale tunnel will be reduced to a single lane of traffic next week as part of ongoing works at the Grand Ida construction site in the Plati district.

The government announced on Thursday that from Monday 1st to Friday 5th August, between 9am and 4pm, there will be only a single traffic lane operational between the roundabouts of Aureglia and Canton in the Monaco to Nice direction.

This partial closure is an extension of the work carried out in April to create an access to the future underground car park and is being carried out during the day to lessen the impact on residents.

The Grand Ida project is due to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023 and will provide 160 state housing apartments as part of the National Housing Plan. It will also offer private housing, a car park, a park, a crèche, a living center, offices and shops.