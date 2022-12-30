The date for 2023’s MC Summer Concert has been set, and young musicians and artists can now apply to take part. Could you be the next star performer?

Next year’s MC Summer Concert will be taking place on 7th July 2023. The event is a collaborative initiative born of the National Council, the Government of Monaco and the Monaco City Hall, and shines the spotlight on young musical talent in the Principality.

The inaugural event in 2019 was a huge success, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was forced to take a two-year hiatus. 2022 marked the highly-anticipated return of the concert and next year the popular music event will again return to the Espace Léo Ferré.

Applications for the big event are now open for all Monaco residents between 13 and 25 years of age, alone or part of a group. Artists are asked to put together a 20-minute presentation of their skills; a showcase of “musical identity and stage presence”.

The application form is available online and entries close on 27th March 2023.

Photo source: Israel Palacio for Unsplash