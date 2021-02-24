Talks underway for Mike Tyson to box in Monaco 

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_30816" align="alignnone" width="900"]Bruno Rodrigues, Director of Operations, Mireille Maccagno, Director of Strategic Projects, Minister of Interior Serge Telle, and Steve Sasportas, General Manager. Photo Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption] The Minister of State, accompanied by Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate for Digital Transition, visited the Platinium Group SAM in Fontvieille on Wednesday, May 2, as part of his regular visits to Monegasque companies. Created in 1985, this online ticketing software publisher offers innovative and flexible solutions to maximise ticket sales on the internet. The group supplies its software solutions for many major motorsport events, including the F1 Grand Prix, Formula E, MotoGP, WorldSuperbike, and Motocross, as well as for tennis tournament organisers ATP and WTA. The firm’s expertise has enabled it to establish itself as one of the main players in its market segment. With a little fewer than 100 employees, including 68 based in the Principality, the group is present in 47 countries and has a turnover of nearly €100 million. With its new partners, Bpifrance and Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners, via its WINCH Capital 3 fund, and a banking pool – CEPAC and LCL – Platinium Group SAM executives want to consolidate the group's position in the motor sports market and develop more widely its services to the organisers of sporting and cultural events.https://monacolife.net/diplomatic-conference-discusses-monacos-digital-revolution/