Talks underway for Mike Tyson to box in Monaco 

So here we are back at Monday. If you’re reading this, congratulations on making it through the weekend in one piece. The sun was shining and so were the style stars around the Principality.
As time goes on, one begins to know exactly who will be wearing what where making it easy to spot a fashion moment. You’ll find Victoria Silvstedt soaking up the sun on a yacht deck, Julien Guirado out and about in Casino Square, and Ms Yana Weiman at her beloved Hotel Metropole.
This past weekend nobody played by any particular rule, comfort was key for some, cool for others and a healthy dose of classic Monaco glam for many. What caught my eye this time around with this bunch was not just what they were wearing but from what places and what they were trying to communicate … other than I’m obviously cooler than you. So enjoy this weekend style recap. Get inspired, get jealous, get DRESSED.
Julien Guirado
@giura22
Clearly someone is a Netflix Narcos fan. Drug Dealer casual was the mood for this TV star and influencer over the weekend … minus the drugs. Maroon makes me swoon as he rocked at Narcos Medellin sweater with colour-coordinated Old Skool Vans sneakers. Also clearly someone was missing the mid 2000s – hello Von Dutch trucker hat. I’m only letting that slide because Kylie Jenner is apparently the reason it’s making a comeback. Let’s see how long before I’m scrolling eBay to cop one. Overall this look is cute, it’s casual, I wouldn’t be mad if I walked up to my boyfriend at Casino Square rocking this look for date night (you’re a lucky girl Martika Caringella).
Yana Weiman
@yanaweiman
This Russian beauty queen (actually you’re all probably quite familiar with her by now in this feature) channelled the essence of a Provençal lavender field this weekend in a Nezha fashion dress with a tulip style skirt, a pink Lady Dior bag and matching Montaigne Paris pink pumps at the Hotel Metropole. Side note: her mother Inna is exactly what you would expect the mother of this style driven young model to be … FABULOUS.
Okay, back to Yana. Like I’m trying to understand how whatever she wears and at whatever occasion, she manages to make it look like a high fashion editorial. Peep her Instagram and you’ll see what I mean, like hello, can I look that glam working out or jogging or just driving as she does. With 79,000 followers tracking her every fabulous move it’s no wonder she has strangers sending her boxes of roses.
Victoria Silvstedt
@victoriasilvstedt
Classics never go out of style. Since I can’t crown her Princess of Monaco I’ll just refer to her as Princess of Style. The Swedish blonde television personality was white hot in a white La Reveche ruffled sundress on board a yacht in the port. Sunlight glinting off her always perfectly tousled hair she was #WEEKENDGOALS for just about everybody. Sometimes it’s just about the simple things in life to keep us happy you know, just a simple white dress on a simple super yacht ... clearly I’ve been doing MY Sundays wrong. -
Cat?
cat98000
Well here’s a new entry to my weekend style club after much consideration (and research). I’m still not sure who she is ... well, other than incredibly chic. There’s so many things to note with this look that it’s overwhelming me. BUT PLEASE FIRST let’s note that the dog leash is coordinated with Cat’s blouse!! I’m SCREAMING. Like hello attention to detail. Please tell this woman has a closet of dog leashes to match her daily outfits. Oh Monaco, I love you. The Blue Atoll Hermès Kelly bag, the baby blue Chanel jacket, Hermès belt, silver Chanel flats and Dior So Real sunglasses all for brunch. Like this is how I think I look rolling up to the Meridien for eggs and mimosas when in reality I’m in last night’s outfit still.
Looking blue but feeling good, Cat’s not worried that there’s no lifeguard on duty at the beach. She has more important things on her mind ... I can only imagine what the doggie poop bags look like.
Antoine
@monsieurlifestyle
Oh, hi Antoine, I was wondering when you would make it into this recap. If you’re not familiar with this instahunk (I mean, fashion influencer) get to scrolling. Yes, we will overlook the fact that he hashtags #MenWithClass with inspirational quotes. That is my edict. Now we can continue.
The lifestyle blogger/entrepreneur trekked up from Cannes this weekend to hangout in Monaco, and by hangout I mean just look generally cooler and more handsome than the rest of us. Maybe he wanted to be incognito (sorry, we spotted you anyways) but he looked super slick in a “The Spy Who Loved Me” sort of way in all black wearing Karl Lagerfeld, Mont Blanc and a Maxwell & Scott bag (to carry my heart away in).
Anyway this look is pure hashtag men’s fashion inspiration. You can’t go wrong with black, it flatters all body types from the general blobby masses to Antoine’s Herculean situation. Ok this is getting out of hand. The end.
Instagram sensation and style blogger Louis Pisano writes SuperficialLivingDiary.com. Article first published October 16, 2017.