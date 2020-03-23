Taxis offer support during crisis

Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The number of people affected by Covid-19 has risen to 23 in Monaco, one of whom is now cured
Companies in the Principality who wish to apply for Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) for their employees can now carry out the procedures online.
Nice University Hospital (CHU Nice) is taking part in a Europe-wide trial to test the effectiveness of chloroquine in treating Covid-19.
With the cancellation of the Monaco Grand Prix, as well as four other scheduled races this year, Formula One has launched a new F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix, featuring current F1 drivers alongside a number of other stars.
Monaco’s taxis are offering free transport to people receiving government assistance and in need of medical treatment.