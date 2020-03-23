Taxis offer support during crisis

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_30137" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook Palais Princier de Monaco[/caption] On Thursday, April 5, Prince Albert inaugurated the first international exhibition PhotoMonaco in the showroom at Quai Antoine 1er. The Sovereign Prince was able to see first hand the unique collection "The Future of the Past" by Rolf Mayer, which presented 70 of his most beautiful works of the so-called archaic period (1840-1880). The visit continued onto the stands of 15 international galleries, from Northern Europe to the South of France and the US, representative of old, modern and contemporary photography, and the stand of Patrick Chelli, official photographer of PhotoMonaco 2018. The Prince was then able to admire the black-and-white portraits of Lewis Hamilton, Jean Dujardin and Novak Djokovic with photographs taken by the famous Studio Harcourt which relocated its decor to this fair. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="30138,30136,30135,30134,30131"] Finally, on the ground floor, the Ambassador of this event, Nikos Aliagas, welcomed the Prince for a guided tour of his exhibition "The Test of Time". This visual course on art and collectibles will continue in three main venues in the Principality until October 2018, with thematic exhibitions "Princes Photographers" at the Palace, "Top Speed" at the Car Collection of the Prince of Monaco and "Oceania" at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco. PhotoMonaco ran 4 days until Sunday, April 8.https://monacolife.net/passing-through-monaco-life-thomas-iser-universal-humanity-photographer/