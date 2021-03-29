Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Tuesday, March 30, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

6 Covid cases 29 Mar, 21 hospitalised, 8 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 2,090 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated

Team Ferrari is back

Team Ferrari is back

By Stephanie Horsman - March 29, 2021

After a shockingly dismal season last year, Charles Leclerc’s Scuderia Ferrari team is starting to hit their stride again with a new team member and a redesigned car.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz started this season off right at the Bahrain Grand Prix with sixth and eighth place finishes respectively, giving hope that last year’s slump was simply a blip on the radar.

Despite achieving a very respectable sixth, Leclerc said he struggled at the weekend so his fourth-place qualifier followed by the strong finish surprised even him.

“In FP2, FP3 I have been struggling with the car and overdriving a little bit, not driving very well in general,” Leclerc told Sky Sports 1. “I knew inside I could do a good lap but until you do it you never really know if you can. Then arrived qualification and the feeling was good from the beginning. I built up the pace and managed to do that lap in Q3 which I am very happy with.”

Photo of team Scuderia Ferrari at the Bahrain GP, credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

After the car troubles of last year, Scuderia Ferrari’s new design seems to suit both Leclerc and Sainz, with Leclerc saying how content he was with the results.

“It’s been a good race overall,” he told reporters. “We were lacking a little bit of pace in general compared to Lando (Norris) but otherwise it’s been quite a good race, and especially a good progress compared to last year, which is what I want to keep in mind for this race. It’s only a sixth place, but compared to last year, it’s a good result, so I’m really looking forward to the next races now.”

Sainz’s maiden race with his new team and eighth place finish was exactly what he anticipated. The Spanish driver said his slow start had been a deliberate decision to get accustomed to the new car.

“It’s pretty good, especially because, all things considered, I had a very strong end to the race,” said Sainz. “I was very quick on the medium and the hard tyres. I had a poor start, basically due to a couple of mistakes, but also me consciously taking it maybe a bit too easy in lap one, just wanting to make sure I made it through that lap and making sure I was getting to know the car in dirty air conditions.

“It’s a completely new experience, completely new car, so I wanted to take it easy and wanted to make sure I did the whole race. Then once I got myself into clean air, honestly I was very quick. So, I’m not going to complain, I’m going to take it as a learning curve and keep improving.”

The Bahrain Grand Prix was won by world champion Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen and Valteri Bottas rounded out the podium. The next race will be the Emilia Romangna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy on 18th April.

 

Photo provided by Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

 

Related stories:

A 2021 Monaco podium finish for Leclerc?

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleRoca boys crush Buducnost Podgorica
Next articleRaising sustainably-minded entrepreneurs

Editors pics

March 29, 2021 | Local News

Raising sustainably-minded entrepreneurs

Monaco Life speaks to Angelo and Tino, two brothers raised in the Principality who have set their sights on normalising sustainability in the fashion industry with their new R4 clothing line.

0
March 27, 2021 | Local News

Inside Monaco’s Cherry Blossom celebration

Monaco Life was invited to the exclusive launch of the ‘Cherry Blossom, Make A Wish’ event at the Hôtel de Paris organised by The High Life Monaco and officially opened by Prince Albert.

0
March 24, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: Top takeaways from Six Nations

The Principality’s rugby expert Mark Thomas gives Monaco Life readers his take on this year’s Six Nations Championship heading in to the weekend finale.

0
March 23, 2021 | Local News

Making waves at Monaco Ocean Week

Prince Albert Foundation Vice-President Olivier Wenden explains to Monaco Life why postponing Monaco Ocean Week was not an option for the Prince and his Foundation.

0

daily

March 29, 2021 | Local News

Monaco seeks new innovative projects

Cassandra Tanti

MonacoTech has put out a call for the next round of applicants, but only projects with high potential and social impact will make the cut.

0
March 29, 2021 | Local News

Meet Monaco’s new Controller General of Public Security

Stephanie Horsman

Richard Marangoni has been appointed as the new Controller General of Public Security, being promoted after five years as Director where he oversaw massive reforms in the department.

0
March 29, 2021 | Local News

Team Ferrari is back

Stephanie Horsman

After a shockingly dismal season last year, Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari team is starting to hit their stride again with a new team member and a redesigned car.

0
March 29, 2021 | Local News

Roca boys crush Buducnost Podgorica

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco Basketball were large and in charge on Friday when they faced off against Buducnost Podgorica in a Euro Cop 7 quarterfinals match in Ljubljana.

0
MORE STORIES

Yacht Club welcomes Monaco Swan One Design...

Local News Staff Writer -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Mx3jwj4zQQ Hot on the heels of October's successful and inaugural Nations Trophy, Nautor's Swan is set to deliver an ever-increasing programme of one-design events dedicated to select models of an iconic yacht brand, including four days in Monaco at the end of March. The Monaco Swan One Design, to be held from March 27-31 and organised in conjunction with the Monaco Yacht Club, is the first event of The Nations Trophy Mediterranean League 2018. “It is a great honour for us to be part of the Nations Trophy Mediterranean League this year alongside prestigious regattas, and reinforces the Principality of Monaco as a mecca for yachting,” said Bernard d'Alessandri, General Secretary of the Monaco Yacht Club. Open to ClubSwan 50s, 2018 European Boat of the Year in the Performance Cruiser category, Swan 45s and ClubSwan 42s, this four-day regatta will offer the prospect of tremendous one-design competition for owners and crew alike, Sail-World reports. "With a number of the entrants from The Nations Trophy participating, including Swan 45 Porrón IX from the triumphant Spanish team, the Monaco Swan One Design will be a true early season test for all competitors," explained Nautor's Swan President, Leonardo Ferragamo, who will be skippering his ClubSwan 50 Cuordileone. "We are really looking forward to renewing the rivalries of last year in the spectacular setting of Monte Carlo under the incomparable stewardship of the Yacht Club de Monaco." The Monaco Swan One Design regatta will comprise four days of inshore, windward-leeward racing. Entries have so far been drawn from Germany, Italy, Monaco, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. “For this first edition, we are delighted to welcome owners sharing the same passion for sailing and high-level competition, and who enjoy meeting each other ashore as well as on the starting line,” Mr d'Alessandri commented. “Supporting owners and giving them opportunities to satiate their passion is one of our Yacht Clubs' main motivations. Personally, I can't wait to see the spectacular ClubSwan 50 fleet in action. The latest class to come out of the yard, designed by Juan Kouyoumdjian, combines elegance and performance.” Following on from the Monaco Swan One Design regatta, the Nations Trophy Mediterranean League comprises three more events: Sail Racing Palmavela, Real Club Nautico de Palma, May 2-5, Palma de Mallorca; Rolex Giraglia Inshore Races, Yacht Club Italiano, June 9-12, Saint-Tropez; and 37th Copa del Rey Mapfre, Real Club Nautico de Palma, July 29-August 4, Palma de Mallorca. Finally, from September 9-16, the historic Rolex Swan Cup will witness an array of top-class competitions, including the ClubSwan 50 World Championship, the Swan 45 World Championship and the ClubSwan 42 European Championship.

What will the EU’s recovery look like?

The European Union is about to roll out its biggest stimulus package ever seen as focus turns from Covid testing and vaccination to economic recovery.