Teams chosen for Riviera Water Bike Challenge

A record-busting 15 teams are now signed up for the 2022 edition of the Riviera Water Bike Challenge charity event, organised by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation to support their water safety programme for children in Sri Lanka. Here’s who will be battling it out this year.

The Rivera Water Bike Challenge (RWBC) has a new format this year and has managed to attract a huge number of participants, including many celebrity names, all for a good cause.

The last edition saw racers journey from Calvi, Corsica, to the Principality. This year, the race will be set up so spectators can enjoy all the fun from the Solarium of the Digue Rainier III from 10am Sunday 5th June as participants do a relay race in the Port of Monaco.

The teams will depart from the Yacht Club of Monaco and will run the set course of approximately 25 kilometres.

A draw held on 18th May at the Yacht Club of Monaco selected two celebrities to be part of each of the 15 teams competing. They are as follows:

Team Serenity, winning team from 2018 and already drawn, with Mark Webber, David Tanner, Terence Parkin and Caleb Ewan

Team Yacht Club de Monaco – with Pernilla Wiberg and Sofiane Boukichou

Team Mareterra – with Dan Luger and Kaiden Keyser

Team Special Olympics – with Gustavo Menezes and Cesc Fabregas

Team AMAO (Monegasque Association of Olympic Athletes) – with Jack Doohan and Victoria Silvstedt

Team AS Monaco FC – with Andrew Cotton and Bryan Habana

Team Lionheart – with Paula Radcliffe and Boris Vain

Team Monaco Cavaliers – with Kevin Crovetto and Egan Bernal

Team Interpadel – with Dee Bost and Bjorn Maaseide

Team Blitz – with Marco Holzer and Mika Häkkinen

Team U Cignale – with Dakota Schuetz and Filippo Pozzato

Team CMB – with Antti Vierula and Alexandra Bilodeau

Team Orestes – with Pierre Frolla and Muriel Hurtis

Team Metabolic Balance – with Marlene Harnois and Rudy Rinaldi

Team Beefbar – with Jérôme Fernandez and Frederik Paulsen

The public will be able to follow the race in real-time on a dedicated feed found at www.fpcm.mc/live.

Proceeds from the event will go to fund the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s ‘Swim for Safety’ project in Sri Lanka to teach swimming and water safety to disadvantaged children leading up to the next World Conference on Drowning Prevention in 2023.

Photo by Michael Alesi, Government Communication Department