Teams chosen for Riviera Water Bike Challenge

A record-busting 15 teams are now signed up for the 2022 edition of the Riviera Water Bike Challenge charity event, organised by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation to support their water safety programme for children in Sri Lanka. Here’s who will be battling it out this year.
The Rivera Water Bike Challenge (RWBC) has a new format this year and has managed to attract a huge number of participants, including many celebrity names, all for a good cause.
The last edition saw racers journey from Calvi, Corsica, to the Principality. This year, the race will be set up so spectators can enjoy all the fun from the Solarium of the Digue Rainier III from 10am Sunday 5th June as participants do a relay race in the Port of Monaco.
The teams will depart from the Yacht Club of Monaco and will run the set course of approximately 25 kilometres.
A draw held on 18th May at the Yacht Club of Monaco selected two celebrities to be part of each of the 15 teams competing. They are as follows:
Team Serenity, winning team from 2018 and already drawn, with Mark Webber, David Tanner, Terence Parkin and Caleb Ewan
Team Yacht Club de Monaco – with Pernilla Wiberg and Sofiane Boukichou
Team Mareterra – with Dan Luger and Kaiden Keyser
Team Special Olympics – with Gustavo Menezes and Cesc Fabregas
Team AMAO (Monegasque Association of Olympic Athletes) – with Jack Doohan and Victoria Silvstedt
Team AS Monaco FC – with Andrew Cotton and Bryan Habana
Team Lionheart – with Paula Radcliffe and Boris Vain
Team Monaco Cavaliers – with Kevin Crovetto and Egan Bernal
Team Interpadel – with Dee Bost and Bjorn Maaseide
Team Blitz – with Marco Holzer and Mika Häkkinen
Team U Cignale – with Dakota Schuetz and Filippo Pozzato
Team CMB – with Antti Vierula and Alexandra Bilodeau
Team Orestes – with Pierre Frolla and Muriel Hurtis
Team Metabolic Balance – with Marlene Harnois and Rudy Rinaldi
Team Beefbar – with Jérôme Fernandez and Frederik Paulsen
The public will be able to follow the race in real-time on a dedicated feed found at www.fpcm.mc/live.
Proceeds from the event will go to fund the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s ‘Swim for Safety’ project in Sri Lanka to teach swimming and water safety to disadvantaged children leading up to the next World Conference on Drowning Prevention in 2023.
Photo by Michael Alesi, Government Communication Department
