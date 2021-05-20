Teams pulling out the stops for Monaco GP

Friday, May 21, 2021
Several Formula One teams including Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari have created special helmets for this year’s Monaco Grand Prix, and one team, McLaren, has even revealed a whole new look for their cars as well.
“The first and so far only Monegasque to win the Monaco GP. Bringing a part of Louis Chiron back on track,” Charles Leclerc wrote on his twitter post.
Iconic moments. Iconic colours.
A closer look at @NicholasLatifi's #Williams750 lid 🔎 pic.twitter.com/2oh3tSpJzr
— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) May 19, 2021
The biggest make-over comes from McLaren, who not only have changed up their helmets but their cars as well, sporting a retro look using fuel sponsor Gulf Oil’s blue and orange colour scheme. This one-off change represents a return to the Monaco Grand Prix after that cancelled year, as well as marking the renewed partnership between McLaren and Gulf in 2020, which had first been established in the 1960’s.
Ok, FP1. Let’s get it. 👊
Catch the on-track action live by following on the McLaren App and #TEAMStream.
📲 https://t.co/BoeMDBRfb9
💻 https://t.co/cnJBz9wmGZ#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/fYkGE0DEY1
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 20, 2021
Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will both be sporting helmets using the theme, and even their masks are Gulf orange. The cars are white and feature orange striping up the middle and along the wings with blue touches. Norris’s helmet is light blue with orange striping and has some seriously vintage flair with goggles and a leather strap painted on. Ricciardo went for a papaya coloured base and throwback black numbers on a white circular backdrop.
Introducing the special edition helmets that @LandoNorris and @DanielRicciardo will race in at this week's #MonacoGP. 😍 pic.twitter.com/jAUk7VgpF1
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 19, 2021
Top photo by Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
