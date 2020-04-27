Weather
16 ° C
16°C
11°C
Heavy Rain Showers
Tuesday, April 28, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 new case of Covid-19 recorded on 27th April, bringing official total to 95 in Monaco: 42 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

TEDx Monte Carlo hosting virtual session on economy

TEDx Monte Carlo hosting virtual session on economy

By Cassandra Tanti - April 27, 2020

TEDx Monte Carlo will be holding their third virtual salon this week discussing the economic effects of the health crisis from differing points of view.

TEDx Monte Carlo will be hosting a one hour remote event this Wednesday 29th April at 4:30. Andrew Know, a TEDx board member, and Curator Nanzine Matin will be co-hosting the session. Experts on economic matters from the Principality have been invited to speak, allowing participants to hear from representatives of local companies, entrepreneurs, the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) and the financial sector.

Two panellists well acquainted with the Monegasque economy, Deputy CEO of the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) Justin Highman and Managing Director of Monaco Asset Management (MAM) Anthony Torriani, will be joining the talks. These two experts will be looking at the economy from different angles and will present possible solutions as well as the financial outlook for the year.

Subjects being talked about include the macro-economy of the Principality, thoughts from the MEB, and government assistance available for businesses and entrepreneurs during the crisis. Also on the table will be discussions about what the current economic situation means to banks and other financial institutions and what their reactions may be.

Talks will also be held on the potential long-term effects of a shrinking economy and how the business sector can offset some of the damage.

For more information on the event and how to register:  https://tedxmontecarlo.com/newsletters/newsletter-20200420/

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleInterview: Michael Flatley
Next articleNew test determines level of immunity to Covid-19

Editors pics

April 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New test determines level of immunity to Covid-19

A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.  

0
April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Dr. Kostadin Yanev, creator of Activ5

While the crisis has been catastrophic for the physical fitness industry, it has provided the digital fitness industry with fertile ground to penetrate the market and establish itself as a long-term major player.

0
April 17, 2020 | Culture

Inside the quiet corridors of Monaco’s aquarium

Never in its 110-year history has the Oceanographic Museum ever had to close its doors for more than a few days. To understand more about how the aquarium operates in lockdown, Monaco Life spoke to its curator Olivier Brunel.

0
April 10, 2020 | Local News

Lockdown extended for another three weeks

Prince Albert has ordered confinement measures in Monaco to be extended until 3rd May. Police patrols will also be increased this Easter weekend to ensure people are complying with the rules.

0

daily

April 27, 2020 | Local News

Monaco stocks stores with face masks

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s lockdown will be lifted in less than a week and to prepare, the government is equipping several stores in the Principality with masks that can be purchased by the public.

0
April 27, 2020 | Local News

New test determines level of immunity to Covid-19

Cassandra Tanti

A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.  

0
April 27, 2020 | Local News

TEDx Monte Carlo hosting virtual session on economy

Cassandra Tanti

TEDx Monte Carlo will be holding their third virtual salon this week discussing the economic effects of the health crisis from differing points of view.

0
April 27, 2020 | Local News

Interview: Michael Flatley

Natasha Girardi

Monaco Life contributor Natasha Girardi catches up with one of the Principality’s newest residents, 'Lord of the Dance' star Michael Flatley.

0
MORE STORIES

New EU regulation gives Netflix and other...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_29836" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Flickr Shardayyy Photo: Flickr Shardayyy[/caption] A new regulation approved by the European Parliament in June 2017 came into effect in all EU Member States on Sunday, April 1, that will enable cross-border transmission and viewing of digital content, much of which had been restricted to national audiences. According to the European Commission, half of Europeans access the internet with their mobile devices. Now, Europeans who buy or subscribe to films, sports broadcasts, music, e-books and games in their home Member State are able to access this content – including Netflix – when they travel or stay temporarily in another EU country. The European Commission said that the development is logical, just as roaming telephone charges were abolished. The regulation restricts geoblocking of online services, which resulted in access depending on country-specific agreements, especially for sports programming, where rights are often sold for very large sums. Interestingly, the France Télévisions platform France.tv, which does not require identifiers, will not be available from abroad in the immediate future. The Commissions says that 30% of Europeans who access films, TV series and other video clips online pay to view them by subscribing to an online service or by purchasing and renting them item by item. Read "Travel with your online content across the EU"

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/new-netflix-series-casting-americans-and-brits-in-monaco/

Model send-off for BLUE cyclists

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_22117" align="alignnone" width="640"]Poppy Develigne with the London to Monaco Charity Cyclists. Photo: BLUE Marine Foundation Poppy Develigne with the London to Monaco Charity Cyclists. Photo: BLUE Marine Foundation[/caption] Model and actress Poppy Delevingne showed her passion for protecting the oceans last weekend, as she launched Blue Marine Foundation’s London to Monaco cycle ride. Delevingne kicked off the charity bike ride - now in its second year - on Sunday morning, September 17, as more than 60 cyclists departed from Somerset House, London, on their 1,400-kilometre challenge. A royal welcome awaits them in Monaco, where HSH Prince Albert will greet them at the Palace. The money raised will help BLUE achieve its aim of protecting vast tracts of the world’s oceans. BLUE exists to combat overfishing and the destruction of biodiversity – arguably the largest problem facing the world’s oceans – by creating large-scale marine reserves and developing models of sustainable fishing. So far BLUE has helped to protect 4 million square kilometres of ocean. Poppy is an ambassador for BLUE and explained why she wanted to be there to wish the riders well ahead of their gruelling challenge: “Our oceans and the amazing ecosystems they support are in danger. Overfishing and a lack of protection has thrown them into crisis. The sea is a passion for me personally – it’s a place of peace and relaxation but it also sustains so much life. The fact that it could be destroyed forever is unacceptable, but also avoidable if we put the right protection measures in place. We need to act now to conserve our oceans for future generations, which is why I am a supporter of BLUE and these brave cyclists as they set off on their very tough, but incredibly worthwhile challenge.” [caption id="attachment_22119" align="alignnone" width="640"]Poppy Develigne with the London to Monaco Charity Cyclists. Photo: BLUE Marine Foundation Poppy Develigne with the London to Monaco Charity Cyclists. Photo: BLUE Marine Foundation[/caption] This year, the ride aims to raise funds for even more projects, including the protection of waters around Ascension Island and the Maldives, as well as the Solent Oyster Restoration Project and Beyond Plastic Med, a project in collaboration with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation that targets plastic waste in the Mediterranean. Clare Brook, CEO of BLUE said: “Last year, funds raised by the London to Monaco cycle ride made a huge contribution to the protection of extraordinary marine environments around Ascension in the tropical Atlantic and the Aeolian Islands north of Sicily. This year the ride will be supporting even more projects and achieving even more. I am in complete awe of my colleagues and all the other riders who are going to such lengths to restore the oceans for future generations.” Prince Albert, who is the Founding Patron of the Blue Marine Yacht Club, and who will greet the riders at the end of their challenge said: “Oceans are more than ever at the heart of our common future. The London to Monaco Cycle Ride is a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness on the necessity to protect our fragile oceans.” The London to Monaco ride was established by Winch Design and launched last year by pop superstar Simon Le Bon, with riders and sponsors raising a phenomenal £280,000 for two ocean conservation projects. Winch Design has a long-standing relationship with BLUE and has supported the charity through smaller initiatives in the past. To donate to BLUE and find out more about its vital conservation work, see: http://www.bluemarinefoundation.com/support-us/
READ MORE: A Monaco Yacht Show Series Original: Thomas Hill [caption id="attachment_4323" align="alignnone" width="1023"]Tom Hill one month before London to Monaco Cycle for charity. Photo: Tom Hill/ Glenn Hampson. Tom Hill one month before London to Monaco Cycle for charity. Photo: Tom Hill/ Glenn Hampson.[/caption]