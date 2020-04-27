TEDx Monte Carlo hosting virtual session on economy

TEDx Monte Carlo will be holding their third virtual salon this week discussing the economic effects of the health crisis from differing points of view.

TEDx Monte Carlo will be hosting a one hour remote event this Wednesday 29th April at 4:30. Andrew Know, a TEDx board member, and Curator Nanzine Matin will be co-hosting the session. Experts on economic matters from the Principality have been invited to speak, allowing participants to hear from representatives of local companies, entrepreneurs, the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) and the financial sector.

Two panellists well acquainted with the Monegasque economy, Deputy CEO of the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) Justin Highman and Managing Director of Monaco Asset Management (MAM) Anthony Torriani, will be joining the talks. These two experts will be looking at the economy from different angles and will present possible solutions as well as the financial outlook for the year.

Subjects being talked about include the macro-economy of the Principality, thoughts from the MEB, and government assistance available for businesses and entrepreneurs during the crisis. Also on the table will be discussions about what the current economic situation means to banks and other financial institutions and what their reactions may be.

Talks will also be held on the potential long-term effects of a shrinking economy and how the business sector can offset some of the damage.

For more information on the event and how to register: https://tedxmontecarlo.com/newsletters/newsletter-20200420/