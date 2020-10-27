Weather
News

Breaking News

4 new cases of Covid-19 on 26 Oct. brings total to 310: 8 hospitalised - 2 resident, 5 in ICU - 2 resident, 51 home monitored, 250 healed, 1 resident death

TEDx Monte Carlo on Tuesday 27th October

By Cassandra Tanti - October 27, 2020

In a topic relevant to the age of Covid, TEDx Monte Carlo is holding a virtual event about how science, technology, engineering and maths in a lab environment translate to human health in the 21st century.

TEDx Monte Carlo will be having a one hour virtual salon today, Tuesday 27th October at 5pm on Zoom on the topic of human health in the modern world.

Professor Alan Wolf and Gil Lainer from the Technion Israel Institute of Technology are the guest speakers, and the session will be hosted by Nazanine Matin, Curator of TEDx Monte Carlo and board member Andrew Knox.

The health crisis has shown that technology has become a useful tool in the fight against disease and in the future of health care. This TEDx talk will discuss when it is best to decide to “use cheap, effective, easily implemented methods and technologies, and when to conduct fundamental research.”

The talk will focus on the use of applied science in problem-solving in laboratory settings and will feature a question and answer session after.

Professor Wolf, founder of Medrobotics Corporation, has spent his career working on finding applications for his theories on bio-kinematics and biomechanics, as well as finding practical ways to incorporate medical robotics into daily life.

Mr Lainer, a veteran of the Israeli Foreign Service, is currently the director of the Division of Public Affairs and Resource Development at the University. He has served as a diplomat with postings in Africa and North America.

For more information or to sign up, go to www.tedxmontecarlo.com to register.

Previous articleMoore launches new sustainability platform

