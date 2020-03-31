TEDxMonteCarlo goes digital

Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Three new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monaco on Monday 30th March, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 49
TEDxMonte Carlo is hosting three virtual events discussing community and wellbeing during this period of lockdown.
The sessions have been designed to help people feel more connected and informed whilst in this uncertain time and will focus on exploring the Monegasque reaction to the epidemic as well as offering practical advice on how to best make it through the confinement period.
The first event will be one hour long and held on Wednesday 1st April at 5pm. The audience will be invited to ask questions of the panellists and vote on poll questions proposed during the event.
Pre-recorded TED and TEDx talks will be suggested for attendees to watch beforehand as some of the content to be discussed during the live show will refer to these. Topics will have a Monaco focus and will cover themes such as Covid-19, government assistance, wellbeing, education, mental health and the economy.
Keynote speakers will include UK psychotherapist Gavin Sharpe, who will advise listeners on how to maintain healthy relationships at home during a lockdown, and Lindsay Mackenzie-Wright, Assistant Director and Head of Wellbeing at the International School of Monaco (ISM), who will discuss how to maintain the morale of young people during confinement.
Sign-ups can be found at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZBCpNyYMQFWjXS1amWqAVQ
For additional information go online to https://tedxmontecarlo.com/
Photo: TedXMonteCarlo
