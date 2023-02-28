Teen girls to receive ‘Speed Mentoring’ in Monaco on Women’s Rights Day

To mark International Women’s Rights Day this year on 8th March, local womens rights associations are once again bringing together female students and female entrepreneurs for a career-boosting ‘Speed Mentoring’ event.

The event is being organised by SheCanHeCan and Femmes Chefs d’Entreprises de Monaco, with the support of the Committee for Women’s Rights of Monaco on Wednesday 8th March from 2pm to 5pm at One Monte-Carlo. The aim is to support young girls to pursue their future dreams, regardless of their gender.

Speed Mentoring will give young girls aged 12 to 18 the opportunity to meet with female entrepreneurs from a range of professional backgrounds. The objective is to give the girls a chance to meet with women who can encourage, support and empower them as they progress in their studies towards a future, perhaps similar, career path. They will have the opportunity to ask questions, to learn more about how their studies will best impact their career choices, and get insight into both the challenges and successes of professional life.

The afternoon will be dedicated to ‘speed’ meetings between the women and young girls and each will get the chance for 1-2-1 style mentoring from up to four professional women. The hope is that these ‘speed mentoring’ sessions will give the girls the chance to ask questions they may have never had the chance to ask before and to feel more informed about the choices for their own studies and first job options.

Céline Cottalorda, interministerial delegate for the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights, will open the event while Vibeke Thomsen, Director of SheCanHeCan and Johanna Houdrouge, President of AFCEM, will welcome the women and girls.

Over 35 female entrepreneurs from various professions, including trade, health, tourism, finance, logistic and digital marketing, will be present. High-ranking female public figures such as Céline Cottalorda, Chief of Staff of the Minister of State Laurence Garino, National Council member Christine Pasquier-Ciulla, and Benoite Rousseau de Sevelinges, Director of the CHPG, will be among them.

“Career guidance for young students in the Principality generally begins during their high school years without a focus on gender difference. Nevertheless, women are still underrepresented in leadership roles,” says Vibeke Thomsen, Director of SheCanHeCan. “Through this initiative, young girls will have the opportunity to see more than 20 women in leadership roles, to better understand the role and importance of women in the professional world and in all professional fields.”

For more information or to sign up, flash the QR code or send an email to info@shecanhecan.org