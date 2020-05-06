Telework to continue long after pandemic

Thursday, May 7, 2020
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 81 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Photo: National Council of Monaco
The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced new measures to ease the strain on countries who have seen record economic downturn since the beginning of the health crisis.
Amazon announced Monday that they would keep distribution centre doors shut until 5th May after a judge in France rejected their appeal restricting deliveries during the Covid epidemic.
Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger has revealed more details of the government’s plan for returning life back to “normal” after confinement, including the availability of cheap masks for employers to purchase for their workers.
The vote by the National Council on Wednesday night to amend the 2020 budget includes the “exceptional and historic” step of implementing a deficit - something not seen in the Principality since the financial crisis in 2009.